Sheinbaum Links ICE Raids to Latino Voters’ Shift Toward Democrats
Posted on 11/05/26 at 23:00
- Sheinbaum links ICE raids to shifting Latino voting patterns.
- A new poll reveals increased Latino support for Democrats.
- Inflation and immigration remain major concerns among Hispanic voters.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested that ICE raids and discrimination against Latino communities may have contributed to declining Republican support among Hispanic voters in the November 3 midterm elections.
During her morning news conference on Thursday, November 5, Sheinbaum said operations by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may help explain changes in voting patterns, although she acknowledged that she had no data establishing a direct connection.
"Yes, it's very likely. I don't have the data, but it's reasonable to think that racism and raids targeting people because of their skin color or ethnic background influenced eligible Latino voters in the US to support Democrats," Sheinbaum said, according to the EFE news agency.
The Mexican president specifically pointed to what she described as "racism and raids against people based on their skin color and ethnic origin."
Sheinbaum Links ICE Raids to Latino Voting Patterns: What Does the Poll Show?
Her comments came after Democrats regained control of both chambers of the US Congress in elections that revealed shifts in voting preferences among several segments of the electorate.
According to a post-election survey by UnidosUS cited by EFE, 67% of Latino voters supported Democratic candidates for the US House of Representatives.
The survey also found that 17% of Latino voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election voted for Democratic House candidates in 2026.
Sheinbaum noted that some analyses suggested Mexican American voters who previously backed Trump had shifted their support toward Democratic candidates.
However, the survey also found that economic concerns played a central role in the priorities of Latino voters.
Inflation and Cost of Living Outweigh Immigration Concerns
The UnidosUS survey found that 58% of Latino voters identified the cost of living and inflation among the three most important issues elected officials should address.
By comparison, 27% identified immigration policy and ICE enforcement among their top three concerns, underscoring the importance of economic pressures for Hispanic voters.
These findings provide context for Sheinbaum's remarks, although they do not establish how much immigration raids contributed to changing electoral preferences.
Mexico Reports 17 Deaths Linked to ICE Operations and Detention
Immigration enforcement in the United States has also raised concerns among Mexican authorities following the deaths of Mexican nationals during enforcement operations or while in custody.
According to figures from Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited by EFE, 17 Mexican nationals have died in the United States during immigration operations or while in ICE custody since 2025.
The figure provides additional context for Sheinbaum's criticism of US immigration enforcement and her assessment of its possible influence on Latino voters.
Sheinbaum Celebrates Victories of Mexican American Politicians
A day earlier, Sheinbaum also celebrated the election of Xavier Becerra as California governor and Gina Hinojosa as Texas governor.
Both Democratic politicians have Mexican roots, a connection Sheinbaum emphasized while discussing the US election results.
The president said their victories reflected a "sentiment among the American people," although she stopped short of offering a definitive explanation for the changes in voting patterns.
For now, the UnidosUS survey shows substantial support for Democratic candidates among Latino voters surveyed, with economic pressures and immigration enforcement ranking among their leading concerns.