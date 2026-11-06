Sheinbaum links ICE raids to shifting Latino voting patterns.

A new poll reveals increased Latino support for Democrats.

Inflation and immigration remain major concerns among Hispanic voters.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested that ICE raids and discrimination against Latino communities may have contributed to declining Republican support among Hispanic voters in the November 3 midterm elections.

During her morning news conference on Thursday, November 5, Sheinbaum said operations by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may help explain changes in voting patterns, although she acknowledged that she had no data establishing a direct connection.

"Yes, it's very likely. I don't have the data, but it's reasonable to think that racism and raids targeting people because of their skin color or ethnic background influenced eligible Latino voters in the US to support Democrats," Sheinbaum said, according to the EFE news agency.

The Mexican president specifically pointed to what she described as "racism and raids against people based on their skin color and ethnic origin."

Sheinbaum Links ICE Raids to Latino Voting Patterns: What Does the Poll Show?

Her comments came after Democrats regained control of both chambers of the US Congress in elections that revealed shifts in voting preferences among several segments of the electorate.

According to a post-election survey by UnidosUS cited by EFE, 67% of Latino voters supported Democratic candidates for the US House of Representatives.

The survey also found that 17% of Latino voters who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election voted for Democratic House candidates in 2026.

Sheinbaum noted that some analyses suggested Mexican American voters who previously backed Trump had shifted their support toward Democratic candidates.

However, the survey also found that economic concerns played a central role in the priorities of Latino voters.