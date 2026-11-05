“We Will Kill Trump”: Threatening Billboard Appears in Iran Amid Ongoing Peace Negotiations
Posted on 11/05/26 at 12:00
A billboard in Tehran shows the US president as a prisoner. The message appears after new clashes in the Strait of Hormuz and as Washington seeks an agreement with Iran.
A billboard with the phrase “We Will Kill Trump” appeared on Tuesday, November 3, in Tehran, the capital of Iran, accompanied by an image of the president as a prisoner.
– Why it matters: The message reflects public rejection of Donald Trump while the US and Iran maintain differences over a possible peace agreement.
Threat Against Trump in Iran: “We Will Kill Him”
‘We Will Kill Trump’ Billboard Crops Up In Tehran In Latest Display Against The U.S. President
https://t.co/3SxFO5bQUP https://t.co/ecCjBRtwD5
— Forbes (@Forbes) November 3, 2026
The billboard was installed in Enghelab Square, a public space in the Iranian capital, and features Trump with his head bowed.
The image is part of a series of hostile representations against the US president that have appeared in Tehran since February.
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Another nearby billboard shows four figures linked to the negotiations and conflict, with their faces bloodied and their clothes tattered.
– The main figures: Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
These images constitute public expressions of hostility, but available information does not demonstrate that they represent an operational threat or an official plan to attack the president.
Iran Displays Other Violent Images Against Trump
Since the start of the war in February, various spaces in Tehran have displayed representations of the US president associated with his death or capture.
Among them is a billboard where he appears inside a coffin, as well as an installation that recreates a cell with an actor dressed as Trump.
Paintings have also been presented that show him bloodied or with his face covered by a bomb.
– The limit: The presence of these messages does not allow us to establish who ordered each installation or automatically attribute their content to the Iranian government.
The appearance of the new billboard coincides with a moment of military and diplomatic tension between Washington and Tehran.
US and Iran Maintain Tension in Hormuz
On Monday, November 2, US forces carried out limited attacks against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for oil transportation.
According to a US official cited by Forbes, the operation responded to shots fired by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard against a US aircraft.
– The fact: Washington described the attacks as limited defensive actions, not as the announced start of a new military offensive.
Despite these incidents, Trump maintained that there is still a possibility of reaching an agreement with Tehran.
The president stated that Iran is seeking a quick solution, although both parties maintain demands that hinder conversations.
The Threat Appears During US Elections
The display coincided with the US legislative elections on November 3, held halfway through Trump’s second term.
According to AFP, protesters gathered in Enghelab Square also demanded revenge for the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which occurred during US and Israeli attacks in February.
The public message against Trump contrasts with diplomatic efforts to avoid new confrontations between the two countries.
– What’s next: The main question is whether Washington and Tehran will be able to bring their positions closer together while public threats and military incidents continue.
For now, the appearance of the billboard does not demonstrate that there is a concrete plan to assassinate the US president.
Source: Forbes