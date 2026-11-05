A billboard in Tehran shows the US president as a prisoner. The message appears after new clashes in the Strait of Hormuz and as Washington seeks an agreement with Iran.

A billboard with the phrase “We Will Kill Trump” appeared on Tuesday, November 3, in Tehran, the capital of Iran, accompanied by an image of the president as a prisoner.

– Why it matters: The message reflects public rejection of Donald Trump while the US and Iran maintain differences over a possible peace agreement.

Threat Against Trump in Iran: “We Will Kill Him”

‘We Will Kill Trump’ Billboard Crops Up In Tehran In Latest Display Against The U.S. President

https://t.co/3SxFO5bQUP https://t.co/ecCjBRtwD5 — Forbes (@Forbes) November 3, 2026

The billboard was installed in Enghelab Square, a public space in the Iranian capital, and features Trump with his head bowed.

The image is part of a series of hostile representations against the US president that have appeared in Tehran since February.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Abdul El-Sayed wins in Michigan and will be the first Muslim US senator

Another nearby billboard shows four figures linked to the negotiations and conflict, with their faces bloodied and their clothes tattered.