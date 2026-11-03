President Donald Trump claimed on Monday, November 2, 2026, that the United States has «total control» of Venezuela oil during a phone interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. He also asserted that the two countries together possess more than 50% of the world’s oil. However, figures from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) put their combined share of global proven crude oil reserves at approximately 22%.

Trump claimed that the US has «total control» of Venezuela and more oil than Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the next-largest oil-producing country combined. According to EFE, he provided no evidence to substantiate those assertions.

According to OPEC’s Annual Statistical Bulletin 2025, which includes data through 2024, Venezuela and the United States have approximately 348 billion barrels in combined proven crude oil reserves, representing around 22% of the global total.

An oil agreement announced in late August would give the US government a significant stake in the development of 17 Venezuelan oil fields containing approximately 65 billion barrels in proven reserves. The complete contractual terms have not been publicly released.

Why it matters: Trump’s statements came just hours before the November 3 midterm elections, with gasoline prices among voters’ leading economic concerns. The figures surrounding Venezuelan oil reserves are central to the debate over US energy policy and Washington’s role in Venezuela.

What Trump Said About US Control of Venezuela and Its Oil

During his interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump stated: «We have total control of Venezuela. We’ve put our people there. We have a lot of oil.» He also asserted: «Now we have more than Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the next largest country combined,» according to reporting by EFE.

During the same interview, Trump claimed that the war with Venezuela had lasted «less than a day,» that «hundreds of billions of dollars» were flowing into the United States, and that relations with Venezuela were going well. EFE noted that he provided no evidence supporting those claims. The reports reviewed did not include a response from the Venezuelan government.

What OPEC Data Shows About Venezuela and US Oil Reserves

OPEC’s Annual Statistical Bulletin 2025, using data from 2024, estimates global proven crude oil reserves at approximately 1.57 trillion barrels. Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves.

Country Proven Reserves (barrels) Venezuela approximately 303 billion (around 19%) Saudi Arabia 267 billion Iran 208.6 billion Russia 80 billion United States approximately 45 billion Venezuela and US combined approximately 348 billion (around 22%)

Based on these figures, Venezuela and the United States together account for approximately 22% of global proven crude oil reserves, far below Trump’s claim of more than 50%. Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Russia combined hold approximately 555.6 billion barrels.