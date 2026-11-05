Flávio Bolsonaro Reappears at CPAC in Mar-a-Lago After Losing to Lula
Posted on 11/05/26 at 14:00
Flávio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian senator defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the presidential runoff, reappeared on Thursday, November 5, at the CPAC gala, the conservative conference being held this year at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s property in Palm Beach, Florida. According to Europa Press, this will be his first in-person public appearance since leaving Brazil.
- The CPAC announced on social media that Flávio will be one of the main speakers at the gala, which will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- His brother, former congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, who lives in the U.S., is also listed as a speaker, according to Exame and Correio Braziliense.
- Flávio claims he is suffering from political and judicial persecution in Brazil, an accusation he has not proven.
Why it matters: the event brings a Brazilian right-wing leader to a forum of the U.S. conservative movement, while in Brazil a judicial investigation links him to the financing of a film, which he denies.
What is known about his participation in CPAC
The organization confirmed his attendance at this private event on Wednesday, which every year brings together political leaders, elected officials, activists, and donors from the conservative movement, according to EFE. It has not detailed his agenda or whether he will speak to the plenary or only hold private meetings. It has also not reported on the topics of the speeches, and according to TMC and Plantão Paulista, the schedule of interventions has not been published.
Other speakers include actor Jim Caviezel, who plays Jair Bolsonaro in the biographical film «Dark Horse». There is no confirmation that Trump will attend the gala. After Flávio’s arrival, the president said he did not plan to meet with him, but that he could stay in the country «as long as he wants», according to Exame and Correio Braziliense.
How Flávio Bolsonaro arrived in the U.S.
According to EFE, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) arrived in the U.S. on October 28, three days after losing to Lula, and since then has kept a low public profile. He traveled with his wife and two daughters: crossing the border from Brazil to Argentina, boarding a private plane in Puerto Iguazú, making a stopover in Guayaquil (Ecuador), and landing in Miami.
Flávio has said he did not leave for personal reasons, but «for Brazil», and that in the U.S. he can express his opinions without fear of judicial reprisals. In a statement on Sunday, November 1, he claimed to be a victim of political and judicial persecution. According to him, precautionary measures against him, which included the retention of his passports, were ordered seven minutes after the election results were known. Additionally, he has not recognized Lula’s re-election. Europa Press frames his trip as part of a strategy to internationalize his discourse.
The investigation into the film «Dark Horse»
According to TMC and Plantão Paulista, the film is at the center of an investigation by the Brazilian Federal Police and the Supreme Federal Court. Messages obtained by the Federal Police show that Flávio asked former banker Daniel Vorcaro (Banco Master) for an investment of 131 million reals for the production. The investigation is examining possible crimes of corruption, money laundering, and currency evasion.
Flávio admitted to seeking financing for the film, but denies any irregularity and claims that the money is of private and legitimate origin. To understand the context of the processes affecting his family members, you can consult the Bolsonaro family and their judicial cases.
What’s next
It remains to be seen if Flávio will speak to the CPAC plenary, what topics he will address, and at what time. In his statement on November 1, he announced that he will give interviews to major Brazilian and international media to say «what no one can say while staying in the country». In Brazil, the Federal Police and Supreme Federal Court investigation into the financing of «Dark Horse» remains open.
Sources: EFE via Swissinfo; Europa Press; Exame; Correio Braziliense; TMC; Plantão Paulista. Data consulted on November 5, 2026.
Main photo: EFE/Antonio Lacerda (archive, 2018).