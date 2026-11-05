Flávio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian senator defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the presidential runoff, reappeared on Thursday, November 5, at the CPAC gala, the conservative conference being held this year at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s property in Palm Beach, Florida. According to Europa Press, this will be his first in-person public appearance since leaving Brazil.

The CPAC announced on social media that Flávio will be one of the main speakers at the gala, which will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

His brother, former congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, who lives in the U.S., is also listed as a speaker, according to Exame and Correio Braziliense.

Flávio claims he is suffering from political and judicial persecution in Brazil, an accusation he has not proven.

Why it matters: the event brings a Brazilian right-wing leader to a forum of the U.S. conservative movement, while in Brazil a judicial investigation links him to the financing of a film, which he denies.

What is known about his participation in CPAC

The organization confirmed his attendance at this private event on Wednesday, which every year brings together political leaders, elected officials, activists, and donors from the conservative movement, according to EFE. It has not detailed his agenda or whether he will speak to the plenary or only hold private meetings. It has also not reported on the topics of the speeches, and according to TMC and Plantão Paulista, the schedule of interventions has not been published.

Other speakers include actor Jim Caviezel, who plays Jair Bolsonaro in the biographical film «Dark Horse». There is no confirmation that Trump will attend the gala. After Flávio’s arrival, the president said he did not plan to meet with him, but that he could stay in the country «as long as he wants», according to Exame and Correio Braziliense.

How Flávio Bolsonaro arrived in the U.S.

According to EFE, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) arrived in the U.S. on October 28, three days after losing to Lula, and since then has kept a low public profile. He traveled with his wife and two daughters: crossing the border from Brazil to Argentina, boarding a private plane in Puerto Iguazú, making a stopover in Guayaquil (Ecuador), and landing in Miami.

Flávio has said he did not leave for personal reasons, but «for Brazil», and that in the U.S. he can express his opinions without fear of judicial reprisals. In a statement on Sunday, November 1, he claimed to be a victim of political and judicial persecution. According to him, precautionary measures against him, which included the retention of his passports, were ordered seven minutes after the election results were known. Additionally, he has not recognized Lula’s re-election. Europa Press frames his trip as part of a strategy to internationalize his discourse.

The investigation into the film «Dark Horse»