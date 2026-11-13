Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico

Sheinbaum denies arrival of border caravans

Mexico seeks trade agreements with Washington

Sheinbaum responds to Trump. Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, rejected on Thursday, November 12, the warnings from Donald Trump to double tariffs on the country if it does not stop the advance of migrant caravans towards the United States.

During her morning press conference, the president assured that no caravans have arrived at the northern border since the Republican returned to the White House in January 2025.

«Since President Trump came to power, no migrant caravan has arrived at the northern border,» Sheinbaum stated, according to declarations collected by the EFE agency.

The response comes after Trump threatened to double «immediately» the tariffs on Mexico if the authorities do not stop what he described as «enormous caravans» seeking to enter US territory.

The US President assured that his warning had already been communicated to the Mexican Government, although he did not specify which taxes would be affected or how the increase would be applied.

Sheinbaum Responds to Trump… How Many Migrants Are Currently Advancing Through Mexico?

Sheinbaum acknowledged that there are two migrant caravans in the south of the country, but maintained that the authorities are in communication with their members to explain the restrictions on entering the United States.

One of them is located in Arriaga, Chiapas, and originally consisted of between 500 and 600 people. According to the president, it currently has fewer than 100 participants.

«The vast majority return to their countries of origin once they learn that (…) they will not be able to cross the Mexican border with the United States,» the president explained.

She also reported on another caravan from Honduras, whose members receive humanitarian assistance and guidance on their migration alternatives, including the possibility of staying in Mexico under certain conditions.

According to EFE, this second mobilization brought together approximately 2,000 migrants, mainly Central Americans, and departed from Tapachula on Tuesday, November 10.