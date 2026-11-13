Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico over migrant caravans.

Approximately 1,500 migrants left southern Mexico heading north.

Mexico and Washington are negotiating reductions to existing trade tariffs.

President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday, November 12, to immediately double US tariffs on Mexico unless President Claudia Sheinbaum's government stops migrant caravans traveling through Mexican territory toward the US border.

The warning appeared on Truth Social, where Trump claimed that new migrant caravans were forming following the Republican Party's defeat in the recent US midterm elections.

"They will not be accepted! Mexico must stop them, now, and if they do not do so, the tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled," Trump wrote, according to the EFE news agency.

Trump Demands Mexico Stop Migrant Caravans Heading Toward US

The Republican president claimed that large groups of migrants had begun organizing after his party lost control of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.

In his post, Trump warned that "huge caravans" were forming and beginning what he called an "illegal march through Mexico." He also alleged that the groups included people whom other countries did not want.

His remarks followed reports that approximately 1,500 migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua had departed Tapachula, Chiapas, on Tuesday, November 10, hoping to reach the United States.

The president's warning has renewed tensions over immigration enforcement between Washington and Mexico City at a time when the two governments are also engaged in trade negotiations.