15-Year-Old Golfer Dies After Lightning Strike
Posted on 11/09/26 at 12:04
- Teenager died after being struck.
- Caddie also injured.
- Family demands improved safety.
Aeyavarin “Aeya” Pradubyart, a 15-year-old Thai golfer, died on Monday, November 2, after being struck by lightning during a junior competition.
The lightning strike occurred on Sunday, November 1, around 4:00 p.m., near the 11th hole of the course.
The tournament was being held in Bang Nam Priao, in the province of Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok, according to local reports.
A 31-year-old caddie was also injured. The teenager's death led her family to call for greater safety measures.
Mother Claims There Were Lightning Strikes Before Suspension
Golf phenom dies at 15 after lightning strike during tournament
https://t.co/09UW7ulB2O Via @danbilicki
— Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) November 4, 2026
Aeya's mother, Natcha, recounted that she saw a first lightning strike near a row of trees before the competition ended.
According to her account, other lightning strikes occurred afterward, but participants continued playing without receiving immediate instructions to leave the course.
The suspension came after another loud clap and an increase in rain, according to the family's account reported by international media.
This account raises questions about the response to the storm. However, it does not establish an official conclusion about responsibilities.
First Aid and Hospital Transfer
When the group members began to return, Aeya's mother did not find her daughter and asked about her location.
Later, she learned that a minor had been struck by lightning. Upon locating her, she found people trying to assist her.
Emergency teams performed CPR and managed to restore Aeya's pulse before transferring her to the hospital.
The teenager received treatment in Bang Nam Priao and was later transferred to another medical center, where she remained in critical condition.
Father Arrives from Myanmar to Say Goodbye
Aeya's father was working in Myanmar when the incident occurred and traveled back to Thailand.
He arrived at the hospital in time to say goodbye before her death, according to the family's account reported by the Thai news agency TNA.
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Aeya competed at the provincial level and had received recognition in previous tournaments, according to her family.
Her mother shared farewell messages and remembered the teenager's effort during the hours she spent under medical care.
Family Demands Improved Safety in Junior Golf
Natcha's complaint is directed at golf courses and organizers of competitions involving minors.
She asked for both prevention and immediate response capacity to be strengthened to prevent other families from experiencing a similar loss.
For parents and coaches, the case highlights the importance of knowing the weather protocols and evacuation procedures for each tournament.
Before enrolling a minor, they can ask who decides whether to suspend play, where the shelters are located, and how emergency assistance is activated.
SOURCE: peopleenespanol, Clarin