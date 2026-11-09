Teenager died after being struck.

Caddie also injured.

Family demands improved safety.

Aeyavarin “Aeya” Pradubyart, a 15-year-old Thai golfer, died on Monday, November 2, after being struck by lightning during a junior competition.

The lightning strike occurred on Sunday, November 1, around 4:00 p.m., near the 11th hole of the course.

The tournament was being held in Bang Nam Priao, in the province of Chachoengsao, east of Bangkok, according to local reports.

A 31-year-old caddie was also injured. The teenager's death led her family to call for greater safety measures.

Mother Claims There Were Lightning Strikes Before Suspension

Golf phenom dies at 15 after lightning strike during tournament

https://t.co/09UW7ulB2O Via @danbilicki — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) November 4, 2026



Aeya's mother, Natcha, recounted that she saw a first lightning strike near a row of trees before the competition ended.

According to her account, other lightning strikes occurred afterward, but participants continued playing without receiving immediate instructions to leave the course.

The suspension came after another loud clap and an increase in rain, according to the family's account reported by international media.