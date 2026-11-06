Donald Trump assured that there will be a Ukraine agreement, but he didn’t explain its content, and the Kremlin responded on Friday, November 6, that it has no details. The president didn’t present a text of the agreement or explain its conditions.

Trump said on Thursday, November 5, after meeting with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, that «there will be an agreement,» without specifying conditions.

Dmitri Peskov responded that «there are no details,» according to The New Voice of Ukraine, which cites Russian state media.

Peskov admitted that it will be necessary to dialogue with Europe about security guarantees and the future European security architecture.

Why it matters: Trump suggested a continent-wide pact, but neither he nor Moscow has shown its content. Until there’s a text or known conditions, it’s best to distinguish between a political promise and a closed agreement.

A Promise Without Public Conditions

According to RTVE, Trump spoke after meeting in Washington with Dmitriev. «I can’t tell you what we discussed. I’ll just tell you this: there will be an agreement,» he stated. He added: «It will be a great agreement, and it will cover more than just Ukraine.» He also said that «it could cover all of Europe.»

The president didn’t provide details about the conditions. Dmitriev was at the White House for an event led by Melania Trump about the temporary ceasefire in Oleshki, in the Kherson region. The reference is to a local and temporary ceasefire.

The Kremlin’s Response: «No Details»

The New Voice of Ukraine, which cites Russian state media, reported that Peskov responded with that phrase when asked about the pact that Trump said could cover all of Europe. The spokesperson didn’t explain what the conditions of the agreement announced by Trump would be.

According to the same information, Peskov recognized that it will be necessary to dialogue with Europe about security guarantees for Ukraine and Russia, and about the future European security architecture. He also accused European leaders of indecision.

Context: Open Contacts and Pressure on Energy