FBI confirms Thomas Markle Sr has been arrested in Florida.

Authorities investigate suspected child sexual abuse material found in the US and the Philippines.

Markle faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Thomas Markle Sr, the 82-year-old father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested by the FBI on Friday, November 6, 2026, in Lakeland, Florida, on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to the EFE news agency and the US Department of Justice.

Federal authorities announced that Markle was expected to appear before the US District Court in Tampa, Florida, to face the charge. If convicted, he could receive a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

«Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls,» First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement released by federal prosecutors.

The arrest followed an investigation linked to the Philippines, where Markle had lived before relocating to Florida in mid-2026.

What Did the FBI Find During the Investigation Into Thomas Markle Sr.?

🚨SHOCKING MOMENT: FBI agents haul Meghan Markle’s frail 82-year-old father Thomas Markle away in HANDCUFFS from his Florida care home after a dramatic swoop. He’s accused of possessing a vast stash of child sex abuse images. The material was first handed to police by his own son. And authorities are now looking at the son too! Breakdown of developments: • Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested by the FBI today near Tampa, Florida, at the care home where he has been living amid health issues including dementia and a recent leg amputation. Sources confirm the arrest relates to alleged possession of child sexual abuse material. • The probe began when his son, Thomas Markle Jr., reported discovering “hundreds, if not thousands” of such images (some of children as young as 10–11) in boxes of belongings left at his father’s former home in Cebu, Philippines. Jr. handed over devices, hard drives, and tapes to Philippine police and also contacted the FBI. • A second alleged cache was later reported in a storage unit Markle Sr. had rented near his previous home in Rosarito, Mexico, prompting a raid there. Philippine authorities say they have identified thousands of photos and at least one video. • In a striking twist, Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has said there are “signs that point” to Thomas Markle Jr. also being involved in the crime. He has been named a “person of interest” (not currently a suspect), with investigators examining the circumstances of how the material was found and handled. • Markle Sr. has denied the allegations, calling them “sick lies”. Meghan Markle has said she is “deeply distressed”, noting she was informed of troubling claims about her father years earlier and had cut off contact to protect her children. https://t.co/HDHKEtSMD0 — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) November 6, 2026

According to federal prosecutors, FBI agents seized approximately 78 items from two storage units in the Los Angeles area that Thomas Markle Sr had rented since 2008.

The seized items included photographic slides, film negatives, and books allegedly containing child sexual abuse material, according to the criminal complaint.

The discovery was connected to an investigation in the Philippines, where authorities had previously recovered photographs and a video suspected of depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

According to EFE, the investigation in the Philippines began on October 23 after a complaint filed by Thomas Markle Jr., another of the arrested man’s sons.