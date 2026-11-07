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Meghan Markle’s Father Arrested by FBI in Florida on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charge
Thomas Markle Sr., 82, faces up to 20 years in prison for alleged possession of child sex abuse material found in US and Philippines.
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Thomas Markle Sr., padre de Meghan Markle, fue arrestado por agentes federales en Lakeland, Florida, acusado de posesión de material de abuso sexual infantil. Foto: EFE. Thomas Markle Sr arrested by FBI in Florida on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charge
Foto Thomas Markle Sr., padre de Meghan Markle, fue arrestado por agentes federales en Lakeland, Florida, acusado de posesión de material de abuso sexual infantil. Foto: EFE.

Posted on 11/06/26 at 21:00

  • FBI confirms Thomas Markle Sr has been arrested in Florida.
  • Authorities investigate suspected child sexual abuse material found in the US and the Philippines.
  • Markle faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Thomas Markle Sr, the 82-year-old father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested by the FBI on Friday, November 6, 2026, in Lakeland, Florida, on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to the EFE news agency and the US Department of Justice.

Federal authorities announced that Markle was expected to appear before the US District Court in Tampa, Florida, to face the charge. If convicted, he could receive a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

«Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls,» First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement released by federal prosecutors.

The arrest followed an investigation linked to the Philippines, where Markle had lived before relocating to Florida in mid-2026.

What Did the FBI Find During the Investigation Into Thomas Markle Sr.?

According to federal prosecutors, FBI agents seized approximately 78 items from two storage units in the Los Angeles area that Thomas Markle Sr had rented since 2008.

The seized items included photographic slides, film negatives, and books allegedly containing child sexual abuse material, according to the criminal complaint.

The discovery was connected to an investigation in the Philippines, where authorities had previously recovered photographs and a video suspected of depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

According to EFE, the investigation in the Philippines began on October 23 after a complaint filed by Thomas Markle Jr., another of the arrested man’s sons.

Philippine Authorities Investigate Thousands of Photographs

Philippine authorities reported seizing nearly 7,500 photographs and a video from a residence in Cebu City associated with Thomas Markle Sr, where he had lived before moving to the United States.

According to information provided by Philippine authorities and reported by EFE, the material allegedly depicted children, some between the ages of 10 and 11, from different ethnic backgrounds.

A preliminary report cited by EFE indicated that the recordings did not appear to have been made in the Philippines. US authorities subsequently cooperated with investigators in the country.

Markle’s arrest in Lakeland was initially reported by Fox News, citing law enforcement sources, before federal authorities publicly confirmed the arrest and criminal charge.

What Has Meghan Markle Said About the Allegations Against Her Father?

The case has also drawn attention to previous statements by Meghan Markle about her estranged relationship with her father.

According to EFE, the Duchess of Sussex said in a letter sent to British newspaper The Sun on October 23 that she had been aware of allegations involving her father since 2018.

Meghan said British police had received information about the allegations at the time and that her concerns influenced her decision to end contact with her father.

She also explained that she had decided against allowing Thomas Markle Sr to have contact with her children as a precaution after learning of the allegations.

What’s Next for Thomas Markle Sr After His FBI Arrest?

Markle was scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, November 6, in connection with the possession charge.

The investigation involves evidence recovered in the United States and the Philippines, although authorities have not announced whether additional charges will be filed.

Markle has denied the allegations. He faces a federal criminal charge, but he remains presumed innocent unless prosecutors prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

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