President Donald Trump has backed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky plans to force a vote on his impeachment when Congress returns the week of November 9, according to The Center Square.

Massie announced his intention to force a vote; this initiative does not equal removal from office.

Trump defended Hegseth on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, and Hegseth called the initiative a «farce» and «political theater».

Hegseth asked Congress for a budget reconciliation bill with at least $350 billion; this is a request, not approved funding.

Why it matters: the case pits a Republican legislator against the president of his own party and the head of the Pentagon, before the outgoing Congress resumes sessions. However, presenting articles of impeachment or seeking a vote does not equal removal or conviction.

Trump Rallies Behind His Secretary of War

According to The Center Square, Trump defended Hegseth on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, and called him a «warrior» and «patriot». On Thursday, in the Oval Office, he stated: «Pete Hegseth has done a fantastic job».

A senior official, whose name was not disclosed, told the media outlet that the White House maintains its support and denied that Hegseth is seeking to leave his position.

Massie’s Accusations and Hegseth’s Response

Massie, who according to The Center Square lost in the primaries, presented articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September. He alleges that the secretary intervened in hostilities in Iran for over 90 days without congressional authorization. He also accuses him of abuse of power and kidnapping foreign leaders, and questions the attacks on alleged drug traffickers. These are Massie’s accusations, not judicially proven facts.

Hegseth responded in a video released on Thursday, November 5. He called the initiative a «farce» and «political theater» and, without naming Massie, described him as a defeated and disgruntled congressman. «It all comes down to the politics of personal destruction. It didn’t work against President Trump, and it won’t work against me,» he said.

The $350 Billion Request