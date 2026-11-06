Trump Backs Hegseth; Massie Seeks to Force Impeachment Vote
Posted on 11/06/26 at 14:01
President Donald Trump has backed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky plans to force a vote on his impeachment when Congress returns the week of November 9, according to The Center Square.
- Massie announced his intention to force a vote; this initiative does not equal removal from office.
- Trump defended Hegseth on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, and Hegseth called the initiative a «farce» and «political theater».
- Hegseth asked Congress for a budget reconciliation bill with at least $350 billion; this is a request, not approved funding.
Why it matters: the case pits a Republican legislator against the president of his own party and the head of the Pentagon, before the outgoing Congress resumes sessions. However, presenting articles of impeachment or seeking a vote does not equal removal or conviction.
Trump Rallies Behind His Secretary of War
According to The Center Square, Trump defended Hegseth on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, and called him a «warrior» and «patriot». On Thursday, in the Oval Office, he stated: «Pete Hegseth has done a fantastic job».
A senior official, whose name was not disclosed, told the media outlet that the White House maintains its support and denied that Hegseth is seeking to leave his position.
Massie’s Accusations and Hegseth’s Response
Massie, who according to The Center Square lost in the primaries, presented articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September. He alleges that the secretary intervened in hostilities in Iran for over 90 days without congressional authorization. He also accuses him of abuse of power and kidnapping foreign leaders, and questions the attacks on alleged drug traffickers. These are Massie’s accusations, not judicially proven facts.
Hegseth responded in a video released on Thursday, November 5. He called the initiative a «farce» and «political theater» and, without naming Massie, described him as a defeated and disgruntled congressman. «It all comes down to the politics of personal destruction. It didn’t work against President Trump, and it won’t work against me,» he said.
The $350 Billion Request
In the same message, Hegseth assured that his department will not back down and asked for Congress’s support. He requested a budget reconciliation bill with an investment of at least $350 billion. This figure corresponds to Hegseth’s request, not an announcement of approved funding.
What’s Next and How the Process Works
Massie plans to force the vote when Congress resumes activities the week of November 9. The Center Square does not specify an exact date for the vote or a count of supporters.
According to the U.S. Senate, the process has several stages:
- The House of Representatives approves the articles of impeachment by a simple majority.
- The Senate holds a trial.
- Conviction requires two-thirds of the senators present.
- Conviction entails removal from office.
Massie’s announcement refers to his intention to bring the initiative to a vote, not to a conviction or Hegseth’s removal from office. Trump, for his part, maintains his public support for the secretary.
Sources: The Center Square; U.S. Senate. Data consulted on November 6, 2026.