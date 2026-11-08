Overnight quake leaves multiple injured.

No tsunami alert was issued.

Trains resume normal speed after inspections.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan in the early hours of Sunday, November 8, leaving over 20 people injured and disrupting rail services.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) located the epicenter in western Shizuoka, at a depth of about 40 kilometers.

The quake occurred at 1:04 a.m. local time, equivalent to 16:04 GMT on Saturday, November 7.

Authorities did not issue a tsunami alert. However, the absence of such a warning did not prevent injuries or damage to establishments.

Preliminary Toll of Injured in Aichi and Shizuoka

🔴A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan, leaving at least 20 people injured and causing disruptions to rail services. The epicenter was located in Shizuoka Prefecture, at a depth of 40 kilometers. Read more about this story here ⬇️

https://t.co/kiUV459eQY 📹: retodiariomx, SkyAlertMx, and nhk_chubu on X — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) November 8, 2026



Initial reports from Kyodo indicated that the injured were in Aichi and Shizuoka, two prefectures affected by the quake.

The toll exceeds 20, although the counts published during the day differ as local information is gathered.

In Shizuoka, authorities reported that three women required medical attention, including one over 90 years old.