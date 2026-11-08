Japan Earthquake Leaves Over 20 Injured, Disrupts Transportation
Posted on 11/08/26 at 13:22
- Overnight quake leaves multiple injured.
- No tsunami alert was issued.
- Trains resume normal speed after inspections.
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan in the early hours of Sunday, November 8, leaving over 20 people injured and disrupting rail services.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) located the epicenter in western Shizuoka, at a depth of about 40 kilometers.
The quake occurred at 1:04 a.m. local time, equivalent to 16:04 GMT on Saturday, November 7.
Authorities did not issue a tsunami alert. However, the absence of such a warning did not prevent injuries or damage to establishments.
Preliminary Toll of Injured in Aichi and Shizuoka
🔴A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan, leaving at least 20 people injured and causing disruptions to rail services.
The epicenter was located in Shizuoka Prefecture, at a depth of 40 kilometers.
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Initial reports from Kyodo indicated that the injured were in Aichi and Shizuoka, two prefectures affected by the quake.
The toll exceeds 20, although the counts published during the day differ as local information is gathered.
In Shizuoka, authorities reported that three women required medical attention, including one over 90 years old.
The latter suffered a shoulder injury after falling out of bed. There were also reports of people being injured while trying to exit buildings.
Seismic Intensity: Why the Impact Was Uneven
In Chita, Aichi Prefecture, the quake reached an intensity of 5 upper on the Japanese scale, according to the JMA.
Other locations in Aichi, Nagano, and Gifu recorded an intensity of 5 lower. In Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, the same level was reported.
Magnitude describes the size of the earthquake; intensity indicates how the quake was felt in each location.
At the observed levels, objects can fall, and unsecured furniture can topple. Images showed broken windows and books scattered in stores.
Affected Trains and Inspection of Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant
The quake forced the suspension of some local rail services and temporarily disrupted travel in an area connected by high-speed trains.
The Tokaido Shinkansen experienced delays between Shizuoka and Gifu-Hashima, with reduced speed while safety conditions were being checked.
According to JR Central, normal-speed operations resumed before noon on Sunday, after initial restrictions were lifted.
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Chubu Electric Power reported no anomalies at the Hamaoka nuclear power plant. The nuclear regulator also published a report without irregularities.
What Residents and Travelers Should Check After the Earthquake
The JMA urged people to be prepared for possible strong aftershocks during the following week, especially during the first two or three days.
It also warned of rockfalls and landslides, risks that can increase if rain occurs in the affected areas.
For those with family members in the region, it is advisable to confirm their location and check local alerts before interpreting videos out of context.
Travelers should check the status of their route with the rail operator and follow the instructions of the authorities in each prefecture.
SOURCES: ELCOMERCIO, EFE