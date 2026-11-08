U.S. forces disabled a cargo ship after accusing it of ignoring military warnings. The incident increases tension over the region’s maritime routes.

The United States attacked a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday for allegedly trying to breach the naval blockade against Iran, according to the U.S. Central Command (Centcom).

– Why it matters: The attack increases military pressure on Iranian maritime trade, as new incidents with tankers threaten the security of a strategic route.

Naval Blockade Against Iran: U.S. Attacks Ship

🚨NOW | Centcom reports that it disabled a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman, after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran on multiple occasions. A U.S. military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of the M/V Huda, a cargo ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, disabling the ship after Centcom forces ordered the crew to abandon the target areas. The cargo ship had tried to leave the regional waters after visiting an Iranian port. — International Reality 🌍 (@realidad_int) November 7, 2026

A U.S. military aircraft fired precision munitions at the M/V Huda, a cargo ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Centcom claimed that the crew repeatedly ignored military orders and attempted to cross the blockade on several occasions.

According to the statement, U.S. forces ordered the crew to evacuate the ship’s target areas before executing the attack.

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– The fact: The M/V Huda had made a stop at an Iranian port and was trying to leave the regional waters, according to the U.S. version.

– Centcom has confirmed that the ship was disabled, but the information provided does not specify if there were any casualties.

The military organization stated that it will continue to enforce maritime restrictions and warned vessels to respect its instructions.