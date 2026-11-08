U.S. Attacks Commercial Ship in Gulf of Oman for Violating Iran Blockade
Posted on 11/08/26 at 09:23
U.S. forces disabled a cargo ship after accusing it of ignoring military warnings. The incident increases tension over the region’s maritime routes.
The United States attacked a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday for allegedly trying to breach the naval blockade against Iran, according to the U.S. Central Command (Centcom).
– Why it matters: The attack increases military pressure on Iranian maritime trade, as new incidents with tankers threaten the security of a strategic route.
Naval Blockade Against Iran: U.S. Attacks Ship
🚨NOW | Centcom reports that it disabled a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman, after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran on multiple occasions. A U.S. military aircraft fired precision munitions at the stern of the M/V Huda, a cargo ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, disabling the ship after Centcom forces ordered the crew to abandon the target areas. The cargo ship had tried to leave the regional waters after visiting an Iranian port.
— International Reality 🌍 (@realidad_int) November 7, 2026
A U.S. military aircraft fired precision munitions at the M/V Huda, a cargo ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
Centcom claimed that the crew repeatedly ignored military orders and attempted to cross the blockade on several occasions.
According to the statement, U.S. forces ordered the crew to evacuate the ship’s target areas before executing the attack.
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– The fact: The M/V Huda had made a stop at an Iranian port and was trying to leave the regional waters, according to the U.S. version.
– Centcom has confirmed that the ship was disabled, but the information provided does not specify if there were any casualties.
The military organization stated that it will continue to enforce maritime restrictions and warned vessels to respect its instructions.
Blockade Against Iran: 147 Ships Diverted Since July
Centcom forces disabled a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman on November 7, after the ship’s civilian crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to violate the naval blockade against Iran on multiple occasions.
Photo: Reuters https://t.co/zUY9yCEe0b
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) November 7, 2026
The attack is part of a U.S. naval operation aimed at restricting the movement of vessels linked to Iran.
According to figures released by Centcom, military forces have intercepted or diverted numerous commercial ships since July.
– U.S. forces redirected 147 commercial ships.
– Five merchant ships were immobilized after refusing to comply with blockade orders.
Centcom also claimed to have previously destroyed ten Iranian commercial tankers allegedly linked to a clandestine financial network of the Revolutionary Guard.
Washington alleges that the structure generates millions of dollars in revenue for the Iranian military organization, although the statement does not provide additional evidence for each vessel.
New Incidents with Tankers Increase Tension in Hormuz
The U.S. attack coincided with another maritime incident announced by the Iranian Navy in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Tehran, a tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern part of the strait.
On Friday, two other ships suffered similar incidents on this route, whose traffic has been restricted by Iran since the start of the war.
– The difference: The attack on the M/V Huda was acknowledged by the United States, while Iranian authorities reported the incidents as mine attacks.
The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is a crucial route for international oil transportation.
Trump Maintains Attacks and Increases Pressure on Iran
President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday new limited attacks against Iranian military installations, including an air defense system.
Trump claimed that the system was destroyed in a matter of minutes, although this assessment corresponds to the U.S. version.
Additionally, Centcom announced a special force to prevent the transportation of weapons, sanctioned materials, and illicit income through Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.
– What’s next: The United States is maintaining the blockade and demanding that navigators obey its warnings. No date has been announced to lift the restrictions.
The combination of attacks, naval mines, and trade restrictions keeps doubts open about the security of regional navigation.
Sources: Efe/Univision/Infobae