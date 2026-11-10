If you follow security news between Mexico and the United States, this is of interest to you. Mexico’s Secretary of Security, Omar García Harfuch, reported on Monday, November 9, that he met with DEA Director Terrance Cole. Here’s what is known and what isn’t about this meeting, according to EFE.

What Happened Exactly?

According to García Harfuch, the meeting had been scheduled since late October. They discussed the capture of crime leaders wanted by both countries and the exchange of information and intelligence on illicit networks. They also reviewed pending collaboration and extradition requests. Additionally, they touched on the trafficking of arms into Mexico and the trafficking of drugs into the U.S.

The official wrote: “We agreed on the importance of strengthening investigations against criminal networks that generate violence”. The DEA, cited by Político MX, said the meeting was “to hold productive discussions about our shared efforts to dismantle narco-terrorist organizations and confront the corruption that allows them”.

Were there any agreements? None were announced. According to EFE, García Harfuch also didn’t provide details on extradition cases or detentions resulting from the meeting, nor did he say when or where it took place.

What’s the Context Behind This?

On Sunday, November 8, the capture of Rafael Álvarez Ayala, alias “R2”, was announced. He is allegedly a leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and is wanted by the U.S. He was detained in Zapopan, Jalisco, along with 19 other people, in an operation that used intelligence from the DEA, according to EFE and Político MX.

On the same Monday, García Harfuch was in Sinaloa, which has been experiencing a violence crisis for two years due to a dispute between factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, according to EFE. And between February 2025 and January 2026, Mexico made three massive transfers of people wanted by Washington: 92 in total, according to official data cited by EFE.

Who Gains and Who Is Concerned?

Families in violent areas of Mexico. More captures of crime leaders may mean more pressure on those who generate violence, and that’s what the government is looking for when talking about strengthening investigations. The question that remains is whether these detentions will bring calm or new rearrangements among criminal groups. Available data does not allow us to answer this yet.