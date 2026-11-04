Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, first class, a Ukrainian decoration conferred on women. According to UNITED24 Media, the decree (No. 1079/2026) was published on November 2 on the website of the Presidency of Ukraine. The news comes on the eve of the first lady’s meeting with representatives of Russia and Ukraine at the White House on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The decree recognizes her humanitarian support and charitable work for Ukrainian children and civilians affected by the war.

A localized ceasefire in Oleshky, in the Kherson region, lasted from October 27 to November 2 and allowed the evacuation of nearly 800 people, according to the first lady’s office.

On Thursday at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), the first lady will give a speech on the topic and receive delegations from both countries.

Why it matters: it is an unusual fact that a U.S. first lady participates in direct contact between two warring countries. Additionally, the meeting occurs just days before a new round of U.S.-mediated peace talks.

Why she is being honored

The decree cites her «significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, her active defense of human rights, and her charitable activities aimed at rescuing Ukrainian children and citizens affected by Russian aggression, illegally deported and forcibly displaced from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation.»

In another decree, Zelensky awarded the Golden Heart distinction to Mark Beckman, an advisor to the first lady, according to Ukrinform.

The Oleshky ceasefire

On October 23, the White House announced that the first lady had helped reach an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to temporarily suspend military operations in Oleshky, a city in the Kherson region occupied by Russia. The goal was to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

«The situation in Oleshky is desperate. Oleshky is a city on the war front on the brink of disaster,» said Melania Trump, who emphasized the urgent need for food, drinking water, medicine, and medical care. Most of those still in the city are elderly people.

According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the localized pause was maintained from October 27 to November 2. According to the first lady’s office, critical aid was delivered, and nearly 800 people were able to return to Ukrainian-controlled territory.