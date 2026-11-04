Zelensky Awards Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga
Posted on 11/04/26 at 13:30
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga, first class, a Ukrainian decoration conferred on women. According to UNITED24 Media, the decree (No. 1079/2026) was published on November 2 on the website of the Presidency of Ukraine. The news comes on the eve of the first lady’s meeting with representatives of Russia and Ukraine at the White House on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
- The decree recognizes her humanitarian support and charitable work for Ukrainian children and civilians affected by the war.
- A localized ceasefire in Oleshky, in the Kherson region, lasted from October 27 to November 2 and allowed the evacuation of nearly 800 people, according to the first lady’s office.
- On Thursday at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), the first lady will give a speech on the topic and receive delegations from both countries.
Why it matters: it is an unusual fact that a U.S. first lady participates in direct contact between two warring countries. Additionally, the meeting occurs just days before a new round of U.S.-mediated peace talks.
Why she is being honored
The decree cites her «significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, her active defense of human rights, and her charitable activities aimed at rescuing Ukrainian children and citizens affected by Russian aggression, illegally deported and forcibly displaced from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation.»
In another decree, Zelensky awarded the Golden Heart distinction to Mark Beckman, an advisor to the first lady, according to Ukrinform.
The Oleshky ceasefire
On October 23, the White House announced that the first lady had helped reach an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to temporarily suspend military operations in Oleshky, a city in the Kherson region occupied by Russia. The goal was to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.
«The situation in Oleshky is desperate. Oleshky is a city on the war front on the brink of disaster,» said Melania Trump, who emphasized the urgent need for food, drinking water, medicine, and medical care. Most of those still in the city are elderly people.
According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the localized pause was maintained from October 27 to November 2. According to the first lady’s office, critical aid was delivered, and nearly 800 people were able to return to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
Thursday’s meeting at the White House
In a statement on November 3, the White House said the first lady would «personally convene representatives of Russia and Ukraine, two nations at war, at the White House.» According to the text, she initiated contact between the two countries on her own and achieved the ceasefire in Oleshky and the Kherson region. The White House calls it an «unprecedented diplomatic initiative» by a first lady. The description of her role comes from the White House itself.
According to RFE/RL, both parties confirmed their participation. Citing its own sources, the media outlet reports that Ukraine will send David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, and Dmytro Lubinets, human rights ombudsman. Russia will send Kirill Dmitriev, the Kremlin’s envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and Yana Lantratova, Russian human rights commissioner.
What’s next
The first lady will deliver her speech on the Oleshky ceasefire at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 5. RFE/RL notes that next week there will be a new round of U.S.-mediated peace talks. According to EFE, the Abu Dhabi negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for November 10 and 11.
It remains to be seen whether Thursday’s meeting will produce new humanitarian agreements, such as other safe corridors or measures regarding displaced children, and how it will influence the negotiations next week.
Sources: UNITED24 Media; Ukrinform; White House; RFE/RL. Data consulted on November 4, 2026.