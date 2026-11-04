Police Investigate Goalkeeper After Collision That Killed Soccer Player Jesús de Miguel in Spain
Posted on 11/04/26 at 07:31
The death of Jesús de Miguel, a 30-year-old forward for CD Tenerife, after a collision during a match against Andorra, has sparked a police investigation in Spain.
According to information attributed to the Spanish newspaper El País, the National Police are investigating a possible reckless homicide, although no criminal responsibility has been established yet.
The incident occurred during a Second Division match at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium, when both teams were playing the final minutes of the game.
Goalkeeper Jesús Owono, 25, was involved in the action that resulted in his expulsion and a medical emergency on the field.
Jesús de Miguel’s Death: What Will Happen to the Rival Goalkeeper?
#LoViral🕊️⚽Fallece Jesús de Miguel, futbolista del #Tenerife, tras sufrir un paro cardíaco durante un partido.
👉El delantero español, de 30 años, perdió la vida luego de protagonizar un fuerte choque con el portero Jesús Owono, del FC Andorra, durante un encuentro que terminó 2-2💔.
🚑Tras el impacto, Jesús de Miguel sufrió un paro cardíaco y tuvo que ser reanimado en el terreno de juego. Posteriormente fue trasladado de urgencia a un hospital, donde lamentablemente falleció😨⚽️.
— Alcance Diario – Noticias desde Puebla (@AlcanceDiario) November 3, 2026
In the 96th minute, De Miguel tried to dispute a ball near the center of the field when Owono came out of his goal to clear it.
Both players reached the same area, and the goalkeeper collided with the forward’s chest, leaving him lying on the field.
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The referee showed Owono a direct red card and suspended the match, which was tied 2-2 when the emergency occurred.
De Miguel suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest and received immediate attention. Medical personnel managed to recover his pulse through resuscitation maneuvers inside an ambulance.
Police Investigate Possible Reckless Homicide After Death
🔴 La Policía Nacional, a través del Grupo de Homicidios, abre una investigación sobre la muerte de Jesús de Miguel
https://t.co/TzL83ZK8xj
— EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) November 3, 2026
Despite medical efforts, the soccer player died on Tuesday morning, according to information provided by his club.
The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands explained that deaths from non-natural causes require a judicial investigation, even if they may result from accidents.
For this reason, the National Police’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death.
The opening of an investigation does not mean that the goalkeeper has committed a crime or that there is a formal criminal accusation against him.
What Consequences Could the Goalkeeper Jesús Owono Face?
La sanción que podría recibir Jesús Owono, el arquero que chocó con Jesús de Miguel https://t.co/PC5oN7p1jo
— CNN en Español (@CNNEE) November 4, 2026
The case raises two different procedures: one sports-related, related to the expulsion, and another judicial, aimed at determining possible criminal responsibilities.
According to the assessments collected in the original information, sports experts consider that Owono could face a significant sanction due to the severity of the action.
However, a foul sanctioned with a red card does not automatically constitute a crime. The justice system must analyze the circumstances and corresponding legal elements.
The Diari d’Andorra newspaper reported that the goalkeeper spent the night worried about De Miguel’s health, between tears and prayers.
What’s Next in the Investigation into Jesús de Miguel’s Death?
– Why it matters: The case raises questions about the limits of criminal responsibility during contact sports.
– The fact: The forward died after suffering a cardiopulmonary arrest during the match.
– The process: The National Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and the justice system will determine if there are any responsibilities.
– What can be done: Fans can consult the club’s and authorities’ official communications to avoid spreading unfounded accusations.
What’s next: The investigation will have to determine if the impact was accidental or if there are elements that justify new judicial actions.