The death of Jesús de Miguel, a 30-year-old forward for CD Tenerife, after a collision during a match against Andorra, has sparked a police investigation in Spain.

According to information attributed to the Spanish newspaper El País, the National Police are investigating a possible reckless homicide, although no criminal responsibility has been established yet.

The incident occurred during a Second Division match at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium, when both teams were playing the final minutes of the game.

Goalkeeper Jesús Owono, 25, was involved in the action that resulted in his expulsion and a medical emergency on the field.

Jesús de Miguel’s Death: What Will Happen to the Rival Goalkeeper?

#LoViral🕊️⚽Fallece Jesús de Miguel, futbolista del #Tenerife, tras sufrir un paro cardíaco durante un partido. 👉El delantero español, de 30 años, perdió la vida luego de protagonizar un fuerte choque con el portero Jesús Owono, del FC Andorra, durante un encuentro que terminó 2-2💔. 🚑Tras el impacto, Jesús de Miguel sufrió un paro cardíaco y tuvo que ser reanimado en el terreno de juego. Posteriormente fue trasladado de urgencia a un hospital, donde lamentablemente falleció😨⚽️. — Alcance Diario – Noticias desde Puebla (@AlcanceDiario) November 3, 2026

In the 96th minute, De Miguel tried to dispute a ball near the center of the field when Owono came out of his goal to clear it.

Both players reached the same area, and the goalkeeper collided with the forward’s chest, leaving him lying on the field.