The United States launched limited attacks against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz on the night of Monday, November 2, 2026, according to US media outlets. Iranian state media reported five consecutive explosions on the island of Qeshm. The attacks occurred on the eve of the US midterm elections, which are being held this Tuesday, November 3. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Washington has not made any official announcement, and US sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

Unidentified US officials described the operations as limited and defensive, according to CNN, Fox, The New York Times, and Reuters.

The Iranian news agency IRNA reported five explosions in Qeshm. No reports mention casualties.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that both countries are far from an agreement, as indirect negotiations continue.

Why it matters: the Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passes in peacetime. Any change in this route affects crude oil prices, which are often reflected in the cost of gasoline at US gas stations.

What Washington and Tehran are saying

CNN, Fox, and The New York Times cited unidentified US officials, who described the operations as defensive. One of them told Reuters, anonymously, that the attacks were limited and do not amount to a resumption of large-scale combat operations. Another explained to AP that the target was Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US forces in the strait.

According to US media outlets, an Air Force plane attacked a missile launcher of the Revolutionary Guard in Qeshm after it fired at a US aircraft.

On the Iranian side, IRNA reported five explosions in quick succession and residents saw two planes, but did not specify what caused them. According to AP, state media also reported explosions on the island of Hengam and in Bandar Abbas, and the Fars agency mentioned blasts in Bandar Lengeh. Reuters verified a witness video showing flashes and explosions in Qeshm.

The Revolutionary Guard claimed to have shot down two US reconnaissance drones south of Qeshm and destroyed an MQ-9. The US has not confirmed this.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, president of the Parliament and Iran’s chief negotiator, said that Tehran delivered a «firm and rational response» to Washington and that «the ball is now in the US court to avoid war». He warned that if Washington makes another «strategic miscalculation», it will face «a new battlefield». It was not clear what response he was referring to. Foreign Minister Abás Araqchi assured that indirect negotiations are «very intense».

What is Qeshm Island