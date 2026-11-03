US Attacks Iranian Targets on Qeshm Island on Eve of Elections
Posted on 11/03/26 at 09:31
The United States launched limited attacks against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz on the night of Monday, November 2, 2026, according to US media outlets. Iranian state media reported five consecutive explosions on the island of Qeshm. The attacks occurred on the eve of the US midterm elections, which are being held this Tuesday, November 3. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Washington has not made any official announcement, and US sources spoke on condition of anonymity.
- Unidentified US officials described the operations as limited and defensive, according to CNN, Fox, The New York Times, and Reuters.
- The Iranian news agency IRNA reported five explosions in Qeshm. No reports mention casualties.
- A senior Iranian official told Reuters that both countries are far from an agreement, as indirect negotiations continue.
Why it matters: the Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passes in peacetime. Any change in this route affects crude oil prices, which are often reflected in the cost of gasoline at US gas stations.
What Washington and Tehran are saying
CNN, Fox, and The New York Times cited unidentified US officials, who described the operations as defensive. One of them told Reuters, anonymously, that the attacks were limited and do not amount to a resumption of large-scale combat operations. Another explained to AP that the target was Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US forces in the strait.
According to US media outlets, an Air Force plane attacked a missile launcher of the Revolutionary Guard in Qeshm after it fired at a US aircraft.
On the Iranian side, IRNA reported five explosions in quick succession and residents saw two planes, but did not specify what caused them. According to AP, state media also reported explosions on the island of Hengam and in Bandar Abbas, and the Fars agency mentioned blasts in Bandar Lengeh. Reuters verified a witness video showing flashes and explosions in Qeshm.
The Revolutionary Guard claimed to have shot down two US reconnaissance drones south of Qeshm and destroyed an MQ-9. The US has not confirmed this.
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, president of the Parliament and Iran’s chief negotiator, said that Tehran delivered a «firm and rational response» to Washington and that «the ball is now in the US court to avoid war». He warned that if Washington makes another «strategic miscalculation», it will face «a new battlefield». It was not clear what response he was referring to. Foreign Minister Abás Araqchi assured that indirect negotiations are «very intense».
What is Qeshm Island
Qeshm Island has an area of approximately 1,491 km² and is the largest island in the Persian Gulf. It is located near the Strait of Hormuz, the maritime passage through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil flowed in peacetime. According to various analyses, it hosts naval bases and missile batteries of the Revolutionary Guard.
Oil prices rise again
On Monday, November 2, oil prices fell by more than 7% after Iran said it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if Washington accepts its conditions: an end to the blockade, relief from oil sanctions, and a ceasefire that includes Lebanon.
On Tuesday, according to Reuters at 07:44 GMT, WTI crude oil rose $1.60 (1.66%) to $98.06 per barrel. Brent crude rose $1.84 (1.76%) to $106.61. Crude oil prices do not immediately translate to gas station prices, but they are one of the factors that influence the cost of gasoline.
An attack in the midst of negotiations
The US and Israel began the war against Iran on February 28, 2026. The conflict has been stalled for months, and the last known US attacks were in early September. The US maintains a naval blockade of Iranian ports, and a third aircraft carrier is heading to the region.
Trump had said he would not order attacks before the elections. Hours before the events, he wrote on Truth Social that «Iran wants an agreement, as soon as possible». Vice President JD Vance said on Monday, November 2, that he and Trump «feel pretty good» about an agreement and that «we’ve made some progress».
According to two regional officials and a third person cited by AP, mediators are pushing a framework in which Iran would cease its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting the blockade. The same sources claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressured Trump to launch another wave of attacks after the elections. An Israeli army spokesperson told AFP that Israel did not participate in these attacks.
For more context on the election day, see Trump and the congressional elections this Tuesday.
Sources: Infobae. Data consulted on November 3, 2026.
Main photo: EFE/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh