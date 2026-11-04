President Donald Trump stated that the United States will stop providing aid to Israel, approximately $4 billion annually, by the end of 2026. He made this statement on Tuesday, November 3, Election Day, in an interview with «Fox & Friends». However, the current agreement extends until 2028, and details on how the cut would be implemented have not been made public.

Trump claims that Israel «no longer needs it» and that the plan was proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The current memorandum of understanding provides for approximately $3.8 billion annually until 2028, and Netanyahu’s office did not immediately confirm the alleged agreement.

In Israel, high-ranking economic officials warn of a possible cost of around $8 billion to taxpayers.

Why it matters: The United States has been Israel’s primary military backer for decades. A change of this magnitude would affect Israel’s defense budget, the relationship between the two countries, and the political debate in Washington.

What Trump said

According to Fox News, Trump stated: «We were giving them $4 billion — we give it to them — but it’s cut off at the end of the year». He added that Israel is a «very prosperous country» that can buy its own weapons and that the aid includes «things and money»: military assistance, cash, or «bartering».

The president assured that he has been discussing the issue with Netanyahu for years and that the idea originated from the prime minister himself. According to Bloomberg Línea, he said that they agreed «months ago» to stop providing the money and that «they’re okay with it». He also stated that if Israel needed it later, the United States would provide it.

Trump also acknowledged a political component. He mentioned the Senate race in Michigan between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers: «Why should we suffer attacks from crazies like El-Sayed when they don’t need it? It’s a bad campaign argument». According to Bloomberg Línea, he claimed that the left uses the payment as a «sign of injustice». According to Reuters, the United States will continue to sell weapons to Israel.

What the current agreement says until 2028

The memorandum signed in 2016, during the Barack Obama administration, covers the fiscal years 2019 to 2028, according to The Jewish Weekly. Reuters noted that Trump did not explain how the funding would be stopped at the end of the year, given that the agreement is still in effect.