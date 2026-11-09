Supreme Court May Close Door to Lawsuits Against ICE Agents
Posted on 11/09/26 at 09:00
A federal prison medical negligence case could end up weakening one of the last avenues for seeking compensation from officials who violate constitutional rights.
The U.S. Supreme Court will examine a case on November 9 that could further limit lawsuits against federal agents, including ICE officials.
– Why it matters: A decision that eliminates the legal precedent known as Bivens could prevent victims of constitutional violations from seeking compensation directly from federal agents through this avenue.
Supreme Court May Limit Lawsuits Against ICE Agents
Supreme Court case could end lawsuits against federal agents like ICE https://t.co/ORuMyJEjOk
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The case revolves around Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents, a 1971 decision that allowed lawsuits against federal officials for certain constitutional violations.
For decades, the Supreme Court has reduced the scope of that precedent, making it harder for people to obtain financial compensation for wrongdoing by federal employees.
Now, the court, composed of six conservative and three liberal judges, has the opportunity to review what remains of that protection.
– The fact: The Bivens precedent allows for monetary damages in certain cases, but does not guarantee that any accusation against a federal agent can become a lawsuit.
– The limit: The Court has already restricted lawsuits that present significant differences from the few previously recognized constitutional cases.
A $3 Million Lawsuit Could Change the Rules
The controversy began with Kekai Watanabe, who filed a $3 million lawsuit against a nurse at a federal prison in Honolulu.
Watanabe claims he received inadequate medical attention after being injured in a gang fight in 2021.
According to his complaint, he was given over-the-counter pain relievers and told to stop complaining, despite needing specialized care.
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Months later, an X-ray revealed a fractured coccyx and displaced bone fragments in nearby tissues, according to the information presented.
– The process: An appeals court allowed the lawsuit to proceed, considering it coincided with a 1980 precedent on inadequate medical care in federal prisons.
– The dispute: The Department of Justice argues that the decision is outdated due to subsequent rulings that restricted these claims.
What Could Happen to Lawsuits Against ICE?
Although the lawsuit does not directly involve immigration agents, its consequences could extend to other federal institutions, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, warned that eliminating Bivens would close a judicial avenue for holding federal officials accountable.
His warning takes on relevance amid questions about the actions of immigration agents, including the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.
However, eliminating this precedent would not necessarily mean that all forms of legal accountability would disappear, such as criminal investigations or other claims authorized by law.
– What you can do: People who believe their rights have been violated can seek legal advice to determine what judicial resources are still available depending on the circumstances.
What's Next: A Decision with National Consequences
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on November 9, but that does not mean it will issue a ruling that same day.
The judges will have to determine whether Watanabe's lawsuit can continue under existing precedents or if it should be further restricted.
The outcome could establish how far people can go to federal courts to seek compensation for alleged constitutional violations.
The central issue will be whether this avenue of individual accountability survives, as the debate continues over the limits of federal agents' power.
Source: USA Today