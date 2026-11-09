A federal prison medical negligence case could end up weakening one of the last avenues for seeking compensation from officials who violate constitutional rights.

The U.S. Supreme Court will examine a case on November 9 that could further limit lawsuits against federal agents, including ICE officials.

– Why it matters: A decision that eliminates the legal precedent known as Bivens could prevent victims of constitutional violations from seeking compensation directly from federal agents through this avenue.

Supreme Court May Limit Lawsuits Against ICE Agents

Supreme Court case could end lawsuits against federal agents like ICE https://t.co/ORuMyJEjOk — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) November 8, 2026

The case revolves around Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents, a 1971 decision that allowed lawsuits against federal officials for certain constitutional violations.

For decades, the Supreme Court has reduced the scope of that precedent, making it harder for people to obtain financial compensation for wrongdoing by federal employees.

Now, the court, composed of six conservative and three liberal judges, has the opportunity to review what remains of that protection.

– The fact: The Bivens precedent allows for monetary damages in certain cases, but does not guarantee that any accusation against a federal agent can become a lawsuit.