ICE Agents Block Ambulance Access to Hospital, Sparking Fear
Posted on 11/09/26 at 18:35
- ICE blocked hospital access for two hours
- Ambulances were diverted to nearby hospitals
- Authorities condemned the operation in Boyle Heights.
ICE blocked ambulance access. Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) blocked access to ambulances at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, for approximately two hours, forcing patients to be diverted to other hospitals.
The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 7, 2026, when federal officers transported a person in immigration custody who needed immediate medical attention, according to La Opinión.
The detainee entered the emergency area, but agents formed a line in front of the ambulance entrance, temporarily blocking access and generating concern among medical staff and the community.
ICE Blocks Ambulance Access: Hospital Denounces Unauthorized Blockade
November 7, 2026: ICE agents are reportedly blocking the ambulance bay at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. https://t.co/aPXzGbUmZr
— CantStopPoppin (@CantStopPoppin) November 7, 2026
A hospital spokesperson explained to La Opinión that the institution did not request or authorize the agents to block the emergency entrance.
«When the agents formed a line in front of our ambulance entrance, something we had not requested or authorized, we diverted ambulances to nearby hospitals for approximately two hours,» the spokesperson stated.
The measure aimed to ensure that patients received timely attention while access was restricted. The 2001 media outlet also reported that the medical center activated its emergency protocols.
The private, non-profit hospital serves a predominantly Latino community, where the presence of immigration authorities has raised concerns about access to medical services.
White Memorial Guarantees Care Regardless of Immigration Status
Daniel Fontoura, president of Adventist Health White Memorial, responded through a statement in which he reiterated that the hospital’s priority is to protect its patients.
«Our priority is to care for patients. White Memorial is a place of healing and safety for everyone, regardless of their immigration status,» he affirmed.
Fontoura assured that the institution does not participate in immigration operations and protects the medical information of those who visit its facilities, including their immigration status.
«All families in Boyle Heights should know that they can come to us for medical attention without fear,» he added, recalling that the hospital has been serving the community for over a century.
ICE Blocks Ambulance Access: Karen Bass Condemns Immigration Agents’ Actions
Overnight, federal immigration agents gathered in force outside of the ambulance bay at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights, effectively sealing off a critical entrance. For patients and families in medical crises, that presence was frightening at the worst possible moment.
A hospital should be the one place where people feel safe. No one should have to think twice about receiving care or fear that a loved one’s treatment could be interrupted because of their immigration status.
I condemn ICE’s actions and call on the Trump Administration to stop all immigration enforcement in and around health care facilities. Hospital leadership also had a duty to step in right away to protect patients and neighbors, and by all appearances, that did not happen.
All of Los Angeles stands with Boyle Heights, and we will use every lawful tool available to protect the community. Because in Los Angeles, we stand together, and we fight.
— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) November 7, 2026
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticized the blockade and stated that hospitals must remain safe spaces for anyone in need of care.
«No one should have to think twice before receiving medical attention or fear that a loved one’s treatment could be interrupted due to their immigration status,» she expressed.
For her part, Nithya Raman, identified in La Opinión’s coverage as the mayor-elect of Los Angeles, described the incident as an affront to the population.
What Rights Do Immigrants Have in Hospitals?
I’m appalled by what took place last night at White Memorial hospital in Boyle Heights, where ICE agents were obstructing emergency room entry and detained two US citizens. I condemn these reckless actions by the Trump administration.
— Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) November 8, 2026
The incident occurred after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) eliminated, on January 21, 2025, guidelines that limited immigration operations in sensitive locations, including hospitals, schools, and churches.
However, the federal EMTALA legislation maintains obligations for evaluating and stabilizing patients with medical emergencies in hospitals subject to that law, regardless of their immigration status.
Similarly, medical privacy laws, including HIPAA, establish protections for patient information, although they provide for specific legal exceptions.
An investigation by LAist, published in October 2025, had already documented concerns from White Memorial doctors about the presence of immigration agents during the care of detained patients.
The new controversy once again puts the safety of hospitals and access to emergency services in immigrant communities at the center of the debate.