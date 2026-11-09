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ICE Agents Block Ambulance Access to Hospital, Sparking Fear
ICE agents sparked fear by blocking ambulance access to a Los Angeles hospital for 2 hours.
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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ICE bloquea acceso ambulancias Ilustración del despliegue de agentes de ICE en el acceso de emergencias de un hospital de Los Ángeles, donde se reportó el desvío de ambulancias durante aproximadamente dos horas. Crédito: Ilustración: MundoNow. La imagen es una recreación ilustrativa, no una fotografía del operativo real.
Foto Ilustración del despliegue de agentes de ICE en el acceso de emergencias de un hospital de Los Ángeles, donde se reportó el desvío de ambulancias durante aproximadamente dos horas. Crédito: Ilustración: MundoNow. La imagen es una recreación ilustrativa, no una fotografía del operativo real.

Posted on 11/09/26 at 18:35

  • ICE blocked hospital access for two hours
  • Ambulances were diverted to nearby hospitals
  • Authorities condemned the operation in Boyle Heights.

ICE blocked ambulance access. Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) blocked access to ambulances at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, for approximately two hours, forcing patients to be diverted to other hospitals.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 7, 2026, when federal officers transported a person in immigration custody who needed immediate medical attention, according to La Opinión.

The detainee entered the emergency area, but agents formed a line in front of the ambulance entrance, temporarily blocking access and generating concern among medical staff and the community.

ICE Blocks Ambulance Access: Hospital Denounces Unauthorized Blockade

A hospital spokesperson explained to La Opinión that the institution did not request or authorize the agents to block the emergency entrance.

«When the agents formed a line in front of our ambulance entrance, something we had not requested or authorized, we diverted ambulances to nearby hospitals for approximately two hours,» the spokesperson stated.

The measure aimed to ensure that patients received timely attention while access was restricted. The 2001 media outlet also reported that the medical center activated its emergency protocols.

The private, non-profit hospital serves a predominantly Latino community, where the presence of immigration authorities has raised concerns about access to medical services.

White Memorial Guarantees Care Regardless of Immigration Status

Daniel Fontoura, president of Adventist Health White Memorial, responded through a statement in which he reiterated that the hospital’s priority is to protect its patients.

«Our priority is to care for patients. White Memorial is a place of healing and safety for everyone, regardless of their immigration status,» he affirmed.

Fontoura assured that the institution does not participate in immigration operations and protects the medical information of those who visit its facilities, including their immigration status.

«All families in Boyle Heights should know that they can come to us for medical attention without fear,» he added, recalling that the hospital has been serving the community for over a century.

ICE Blocks Ambulance Access: Karen Bass Condemns Immigration Agents’ Actions


Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass criticized the blockade and stated that hospitals must remain safe spaces for anyone in need of care.

«No one should have to think twice before receiving medical attention or fear that a loved one’s treatment could be interrupted due to their immigration status,» she expressed.

For her part, Nithya Raman, identified in La Opinión’s coverage as the mayor-elect of Los Angeles, described the incident as an affront to the population.

What Rights Do Immigrants Have in Hospitals?

The incident occurred after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) eliminated, on January 21, 2025, guidelines that limited immigration operations in sensitive locations, including hospitals, schools, and churches.

However, the federal EMTALA legislation maintains obligations for evaluating and stabilizing patients with medical emergencies in hospitals subject to that law, regardless of their immigration status.

Similarly, medical privacy laws, including HIPAA, establish protections for patient information, although they provide for specific legal exceptions.

An investigation by LAist, published in October 2025, had already documented concerns from White Memorial doctors about the presence of immigration agents during the care of detained patients.

The new controversy once again puts the safety of hospitals and access to emergency services in immigrant communities at the center of the debate.

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