ICE blocked hospital access for two hours

Ambulances were diverted to nearby hospitals

Authorities condemned the operation in Boyle Heights.

ICE blocked ambulance access. Agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) blocked access to ambulances at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, for approximately two hours, forcing patients to be diverted to other hospitals.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, November 7, 2026, when federal officers transported a person in immigration custody who needed immediate medical attention, according to La Opinión.

The detainee entered the emergency area, but agents formed a line in front of the ambulance entrance, temporarily blocking access and generating concern among medical staff and the community.

ICE Blocks Ambulance Access: Hospital Denounces Unauthorized Blockade

November 7, 2026: ICE agents are reportedly blocking the ambulance bay at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. https://t.co/aPXzGbUmZr — CantStopPoppin (@CantStopPoppin) November 7, 2026

A hospital spokesperson explained to La Opinión that the institution did not request or authorize the agents to block the emergency entrance.

«When the agents formed a line in front of our ambulance entrance, something we had not requested or authorized, we diverted ambulances to nearby hospitals for approximately two hours,» the spokesperson stated.

The measure aimed to ensure that patients received timely attention while access was restricted. The 2001 media outlet also reported that the medical center activated its emergency protocols.

The private, non-profit hospital serves a predominantly Latino community, where the presence of immigration authorities has raised concerns about access to medical services.