A young officer was detained while trying to board a domestic flight. His lawyers claim he has a valid work permit and a pending asylum application.

A 21-year-old Wisconsin State Police officer is facing deportation to South Africa after being arrested by ICE agents at a Madison airport.

– Why it matters: The detention of Carel Aaron Van Der Merwe presents two versions of his immigration situation and raises questions about his possible deportation while his asylum application is pending.

ICE Arrests Wisconsin Trooper: Will He Be Deported?

A Wisconsin state trooper has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is facing deportation to South Africa, according to his lawyer. Read more: https://t.co/phBcZRxxKr — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2026

Van Der Merwe was intercepted on Thursday at the Dane County Regional Airport, as he was about to board a domestic flight.

According to his defense, the young man presented documents that proved his work permit and the existence of an unresolved immigration proceeding.

However, federal agents handcuffed him, put him in leg irons, and transferred him to a detention center, denounced the law firm Christopher & De León.

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– The fact: His lawyers claim that his work authorization remains valid until 2030.

– Where he is: The ICE locator system registers him in Juneau facilities, in Dodge County, according to the information provided.

The case is particularly relevant because the detainee works as a police officer, although his employment does not exempt him from complying with federal immigration laws.