ICE Arrests Wisconsin State Trooper, Seeks Deportation to South Africa
Posted on 11/07/26 at 17:00
A young officer was detained while trying to board a domestic flight. His lawyers claim he has a valid work permit and a pending asylum application.
A 21-year-old Wisconsin State Police officer is facing deportation to South Africa after being arrested by ICE agents at a Madison airport.
– Why it matters: The detention of Carel Aaron Van Der Merwe presents two versions of his immigration situation and raises questions about his possible deportation while his asylum application is pending.
ICE Arrests Wisconsin Trooper: Will He Be Deported?
A Wisconsin state trooper has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is facing deportation to South Africa, according to his lawyer.
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— ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2026
Van Der Merwe was intercepted on Thursday at the Dane County Regional Airport, as he was about to board a domestic flight.
According to his defense, the young man presented documents that proved his work permit and the existence of an unresolved immigration proceeding.
However, federal agents handcuffed him, put him in leg irons, and transferred him to a detention center, denounced the law firm Christopher & De León.
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– The fact: His lawyers claim that his work authorization remains valid until 2030.
– Where he is: The ICE locator system registers him in Juneau facilities, in Dodge County, according to the information provided.
The case is particularly relevant because the detainee works as a police officer, although his employment does not exempt him from complying with federal immigration laws.
DHS Claims Officer Overstayed His Legal Stay
A Wisconsin state trooper was arrested by ICE and is facing deportation to South Africa, after being intercepted by federal agents while waiting to board a domestic flight at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.
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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) offered a different explanation for Van Der Merwe’s immigration situation.
According to the federal agency, the South African national entered the United States in March 2019 with an authorized stay that expired in September of that year.
The defense claims that he entered the country legally as a minor and has been waiting for seven years for an interview to resolve his asylum application.
– The difference: DHS points out that his authorized stay expired; his lawyers highlight that he has a valid work permit and a pending asylum case.
Both circumstances can coexist, because having a work authorization does not necessarily mean having a permanent immigration status.
Nor does a pending asylum application guarantee, by itself, that a person is protected from any deportation procedure.
Lawyers Will Seek Bond to Avoid Prolonged Detention
Attorney Marc Christopher announced that he will request bond for Van Der Merwe while his immigration situation is reviewed.
Christopher described the treatment his client received as «inhumane and despicable» and questioned the actions of the federal agents.
He also asked Wisconsin’s congressional representatives to intervene to request explanations and support his release.
– The process: The defense will seek to have the officer remain free while the authorities determine how to proceed with his immigration case.
The DHS linked the arrest to the Trump administration’s immigration policies and its more restrictive stance on national travel for people without regular status.
However, boarding a domestic flight, maintaining a work authorization, and having permission to stay in the country are distinct legal issues.
What’s next: The defense will present its bond request. The available information does not confirm a final deportation order or a date for transferring him to South Africa.
Update: Preparation for Release Under Supervision
An update published on November 7 by WMTV indicates that Van Der Merwe will be released under immigration supervision, according to his lawyer and a human resources official.
The measure includes periodic checks with ICE and electronic monitoring, while the officer continues to face his immigration process before a judge.
However, the announcement of release does not equate to the approval of his asylum application or the closure of the deportation procedure.
Source: Univision