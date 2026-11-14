TSA shares information with ICE.

Reuters documented over 800 arrests.

Agreement keeps annexes widely censored.

Traveling within the United States can provide immigration authorities with information to locate certain individuals through cooperation between TSA and ICE.

An agreement signed in May 2025 establishes a framework for exchanging information between the transportation security agency and the immigration authority.

American Oversight obtained the document through a public records lawsuit and released it on July 28, 2026.

The mechanism confirms that passenger records can be used for immigration purposes, although it does not demonstrate automatic ICE access to all travelers.

What Information ICE Can Receive About Flights

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During a legislative hearing in January, then-acting TSA head Ha Nguyen McNeill described a matching procedure.

According to her explanation, ICE provides data and TSA can identify matches using the passenger’s full name and date of birth.

When the match reaches the required confidence level, TSA can return flight information for ICE to conduct its own checks.