Air defense systems have been deployed near Mar-a-Lago.

The Secret Service requested the additional military protection.

Authorities have not confirmed a specific threat against Trump.

The US military has deployed ground-based air defense systems near Mar-a-Lago and in surrounding areas of Palm Beach, Florida, where President Donald Trump maintains his private residence. The deployment was requested by the US Secret Service, according to EFE, citing a report from local television station WPTV.

The military equipment was spotted aboard barges near the Mar-a-Lago estate and at the Palm Beach airport. Military officials confirmed the deployment but did not disclose whether it was prompted by a specific threat against the president.

The measure adds another layer of security around the property, which Trump visits on some weekends. The additional protection covers areas surrounding his residence and airport facilities used during his trips to Florida.

NORAD and NORTHCOM Confirm Mar-a-Lago Air Defense Deployment

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) confirmed that the deployment was carried out «at the request of the United States Secret Service.»

A spokesperson for both commands provided the confirmation to WPTV, which had filmed military equipment deployed in the Palm Beach area.

Although the statement identifies the Secret Service as the agency requesting the additional protection, it does not explain the specific circumstances behind the deployment. Military officials did not publicly associate the decision with any particular threat.