US Deploys Air Defense Systems Near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago at Secret Service Request
Posted on 10/29/26 at 18:00
- Air defense systems have been deployed near Mar-a-Lago.
- The Secret Service requested the additional military protection.
- Authorities have not confirmed a specific threat against Trump.
The US military has deployed ground-based air defense systems near Mar-a-Lago and in surrounding areas of Palm Beach, Florida, where President Donald Trump maintains his private residence. The deployment was requested by the US Secret Service, according to EFE, citing a report from local television station WPTV.
The military equipment was spotted aboard barges near the Mar-a-Lago estate and at the Palm Beach airport. Military officials confirmed the deployment but did not disclose whether it was prompted by a specific threat against the president.
The measure adds another layer of security around the property, which Trump visits on some weekends. The additional protection covers areas surrounding his residence and airport facilities used during his trips to Florida.
NORAD and NORTHCOM Confirm Mar-a-Lago Air Defense Deployment
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) confirmed that the deployment was carried out «at the request of the United States Secret Service.»
A spokesperson for both commands provided the confirmation to WPTV, which had filmed military equipment deployed in the Palm Beach area.
Although the statement identifies the Secret Service as the agency requesting the additional protection, it does not explain the specific circumstances behind the deployment. Military officials did not publicly associate the decision with any particular threat.
Air Defense Systems Spotted on Barges and at Palm Beach Airport
According to information reported by EFE, several missile defense systems have been positioned aboard barges near Mar-a-Lago. Additional military equipment was deployed at the county’s airport.
The airport, formerly known as Palm Beach International Airport, was officially renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in July, according to the news agency.
Images released by local media showed the defense equipment positioned at different locations. Military officials subsequently confirmed that the installations formed part of the expanded security measures requested to protect the president.
Mar-a-Lago Air Defense: More Than 60 Aircraft Intercepted
Airspace security around Palm Beach already includes temporary flight restrictions. According to WPTV, fighter pilots have intercepted more than 60 aircraft that violated these restrictions since Trump took office in January 2025.
These incidents involved aircraft entering restricted airspace. However, the available information does not establish that any of the intercepted planes were involved in an attempt to attack the president.
Mar-a-Lago has been subject to heightened security measures since the attempted assassination of Trump in September 2024 at his golf club in Palm Beach.
Federal authorities reinforced presidential security following that incident. The newly deployed air defense systems add to the existing measures protecting Trump’s residence and his movements in Florida.
Mar-a-Lago Security Reinforcement Coincides With Midterm Campaign
News of the deployment comes as Trump campaigns ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. According to EFE, the president was in South Carolina on Thursday for another Republican campaign rally.
His schedule also includes a Friday campaign event in Daytona Beach, Florida, approximately 300 kilometers from Palm Beach, as Republicans seek to retain their majorities in Congress.