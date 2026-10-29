Dolores Huerta dies at 96: Her family confirmed her death on Wednesday.

She spent decades fighting for farmworkers’ rights.

She coined the historic slogan «Sí se puede» (Yes, we can).

Dolores Huerta, one of the most influential advocates for farmworkers’ rights in the United States, died Wednesday, October 28, at age 96, her family announced in a statement reported by EFE. Her death was also confirmed by major US news outlets, including ABC News.

«With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved mother, Dolores Huerta, has passed away today at the age of 96,» her family said, requesting privacy as they mourned her loss.

Family spokesperson Erik Olvera said Huerta died of cancer, according to statements given to The New York Times and cited by EFE. Her family announced that plans to honor her life and legacy would be shared at a later date.

Dolores Huerta Dies: Her Life Was Dedicated to Farmworkers’ Rights

BREAKING: Labor leader, feminist and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta has died at 96. https://t.co/zIVZ5qLKKf https://t.co/jjN9if7jSM — The Associated Press (@AP) October 28, 2026

Huerta was born in Dawson, New Mexico, in 1930 and grew up in California after moving there with her mother during childhood. Her Mexican, Spanish, and Indigenous heritage formed part of her background as she pursued a lifelong commitment to civil rights.

Her father, a labor activist who later became a state legislator, influenced her early development. In the mid-1950s, she joined the Community Service Organization, which worked to support Mexican American communities.

Through that organization, she met César Chávez, with whom she co-founded the organization that eventually became the United Farm Workers (UFW) in 1962. Together, they fought to improve working conditions for farmworkers and their families.

One of her most significant achievements was helping organize the nationwide grape boycott. Those efforts contributed to the passage of a 1975 California law recognizing farmworkers’ rights to organize unions and engage in collective bargaining.