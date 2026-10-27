Trump Offers $1 Million Reward for Election Fraud Tips Leading to Convictions
Posted on 10/27/26 at 15:00
- Trump announced the $1 million election fraud reward on Truth Social.
- Payment requires an arrest and conviction.
- The reward also covers previous elections.
Donald Trump announced a $1 million reward for anyone who reports election fraud in the upcoming November 3 midterm elections or previous elections. According to EFE, the president said payment would depend on the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
Trump announced the election fraud reward on Monday, October 26, through Truth Social, eight days before the midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress.
Under Trump's stated conditions, submitting an election fraud report alone would not qualify someone for the reward. His announcement ties the $1 million payment to a criminal conviction following an arrest.
Trump $1 Million Election Fraud Reward: What He Said
“Anyone who reports election fraud in previous elections or the upcoming 2026 midterm elections will receive $1,000,000 following the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fraud!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The $1 million election fraud reward would apply to both upcoming and previous elections. According to EFE, the announcement did not specify where the funding would come from or how individuals could apply for the payment.
Trump's message also did not identify any particular previous election as the focus of the reward. However, the announcement comes as the president continues to publicly dispute his 2020 presidential election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump's 2020 Election Fraud Allegations Remain Unproven
Trump continues to reject the 2020 presidential election results, frequently claiming that the election was “stolen.” EFE noted that no evidence has emerged of election fraud sufficient to change the outcome of that race.
On Saturday, after casting his ballot early in Florida, Trump again claimed that he had won the 2020 election. “I ran and won in 2016, and I also won in 2020, but things didn't turn out that way,” he told reporters.
He added, “They were rigged elections, but I won by millions of votes.” The remarks reiterated Trump's longstanding claims about the 2020 election, whose official outcome he continues to reject.
The president also addressed the nation on July 16, repeating his election fraud allegations. According to EFE, Trump once again failed to provide conclusive evidence supporting those claims.
What's at Stake in the 2026 Midterm Elections?
The November 3 midterm elections will determine all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and approximately one-third of the U.S. Senate. Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress.
According to EFE, polls indicate an advantage for Democrats in the race for control of the House of Representatives. Against this electoral backdrop, Trump's statements about election results have attracted increased scrutiny.
Trump $1 Million Reward: Questions About Accepting Election Results
A Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos poll published last week and cited by EFE found that 70% of Americans lacked confidence that Trump would accept the midterm election results if Republicans lost.
The poll reflects public expectations about Trump's potential response to the election outcome. Meanwhile, his proposed $1 million election fraud reward introduces a financial incentive tied to arrests and convictions in the final days of the midterm campaign.