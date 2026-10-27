Trump announced the $1 million election fraud reward on Truth Social.

Payment requires an arrest and conviction.

The reward also covers previous elections.

Donald Trump announced a $1 million reward for anyone who reports election fraud in the upcoming November 3 midterm elections or previous elections. According to EFE, the president said payment would depend on the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Trump announced the election fraud reward on Monday, October 26, through Truth Social, eight days before the midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress.

Under Trump's stated conditions, submitting an election fraud report alone would not qualify someone for the reward. His announcement ties the $1 million payment to a criminal conviction following an arrest.

Trump $1 Million Election Fraud Reward: What He Said

“Anyone who reports election fraud in previous elections or the upcoming 2026 midterm elections will receive $1,000,000 following the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fraud!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The $1 million election fraud reward would apply to both upcoming and previous elections. According to EFE, the announcement did not specify where the funding would come from or how individuals could apply for the payment.

Trump's message also did not identify any particular previous election as the focus of the reward. However, the announcement comes as the president continues to publicly dispute his 2020 presidential election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.