Republicans Endorse Democrats Ahead of 2026 Midterms: Why It Matters

Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, several prominent Republicans are crossing party lines to endorse Democratic candidates in traditionally Republican states. These endorsements highlight disagreements within the GOP over specific candidates and could influence how some moderate and independent voters evaluate their options, including members of Latino communities.

The Essentials

Karl Rove , former strategist for President George W. Bush, says he will vote for Democrat Jon Rosenthal in Texas, breaking a voting pattern that has lasted more than 30 years.

, former strategist for President George W. Bush, says he will vote for Democrat Jon Rosenthal in Texas, breaking a voting pattern that has lasted more than 30 years. Monae Johnson , South Dakota's Republican secretary of state, endorsed Democrat Terrence Davis in the race to succeed her.

, South Dakota's Republican secretary of state, endorsed Democrat Terrence Davis in the race to succeed her. Republican Sen. John Cornyn has publicly criticized his party's Texas Railroad Commission candidate, Bo French, and said he will not vote for him, although he has not endorsed the Democratic opponent.

has publicly criticized his party's Texas Railroad Commission candidate, Bo French, and said he will not vote for him, although he has not endorsed the Democratic opponent. States with reported cross-party endorsements: Texas, South Dakota, Kansas, Georgia, Montana and Florida.

Source: Newsweek, "List of Republicans Endorsing or Voting for Democrats in Red States"

Why Are the Republicans Who Endorse Democrats in 2026?

The cross-party endorsements reflect disagreements over individual candidates, including concerns about their public statements, qualifications and political positions. However, they do not necessarily indicate a broader shift in Republican voter preferences.

In Texas, Bo French, the Republican nominee for the Texas Railroad Commission, faced criticism after posting remarks about South Asian students at the University of Texas at Austin. Karl Rove described French as a "bigot" and announced that he would support Democrat Jon Rosenthal instead. Cornyn also condemned French's comments, calling him an embarrassment to the Republican Party.

These disagreements may affect how voters assess individual candidates, particularly in races where personal qualifications and political conduct are important considerations.

Support from prominent Republicans could give Democratic candidates greater visibility among moderate and independent voters, although the actual electoral impact of these endorsements remains uncertain.