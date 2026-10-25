US lawmakers propose bills to close tax loophole allowing billionaires to accumulate wealth without paying capital gains taxes.

While working families pay taxes on every paycheck, American billionaires have found a legal way to live virtually tax-free. Now, federal and state lawmakers are pushing bills to close this loophole — and the money raised could fund programs that directly benefit our communities. Why It Matters For you and your family: If you work and earn a salary, you pay taxes. Period. But the ultra-rich operate under different rules. According to data cited by Equitable Growth, some billionaires pay effective tax rates of just 1% on the growth of their wealth — a fraction of what an average family pays. The Ultra-Rich Strategy: Buy, Borrow, Die In the financial world, it's known as buy, borrow, die. Its workings are relatively simple: Buy: An investor buys stocks, companies, or other assets that increase in value over the years. Borrow: Instead of selling them and paying taxes on the gains, they take out loans using those assets as collateral. The loan provides cash, but also generates debt and interest. Die: When they pass away, their heirs can receive the assets with a new tax basis equivalent to their market value at the time of death. This can eliminate, for capital gains tax purposes, the gains accumulated during the owner's lifetime. The strategy doesn't necessarily eliminate all taxes. There may be estate taxes, legal limitations, and financial risks. However, it allows certain accumulated gains to never be subject to capital gains tax. The result: Generations of wealth that never pay capital gains taxes. According to research by Edward Fox and Zachary Liscow published by Equitable Growth, Americans with over $100 million in wealth hold $8.5 trillion in unrealized capital gains. To put it into perspective: these 64,000 households have as much unrealized gains as the 84% of the population — that is, 110 million households combined.

Source: «Closing the billionaire borrowing loophole would strengthen the progressivity of the U.S. tax code» by Maria Monroe, Equitable Growth, February 5, 2024.

URL: https://equitablegrowth.org/closing-the-billionaire-borrowing-loophole-would-strengthen-the-progressivity-of-the-u-s-tax-code The Bills in Play Federal Level: Two Democratic congressmen have introduced proposals that seek to tax certain loans backed by large fortunes. While they share the goal of reducing the tax advantages associated with this strategy, their mechanisms are different. 1. ROBINHOOD Act (Redistribution of Billions by Instituting New High-Income Obligations on Overlooked Debt) – Who introduced it: Congressman Dan Goldman (NY-10)

– What it proposes: A special 20% tax on loans and lines of credit backed by capital assets

– How much it would raise: Approximately $276 billion in 10 years

– What it would fund: Universal pre-K for all 4-year-old children, universal childcare, or fully restore investments in childcare from the American Rescue Plan As Congressman Goldman stated: «While New Yorkers pay taxes on every paycheck, billionaires live tax-free by borrowing against their stock portfolios, real estate, and art collections without paying a cent.» Source: «Rep. Dan Goldman Introduces New Tax On Wealthiest Americans Generating An Estimated $276 Billion In Revenue,» Office of Congressman Daniel Goldman, December 4, 2025.

URL: http://goldman.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-dan-goldman-introduces-new-tax-wealthiest-americans-generating-estimated 2. Pay Your TAB Act (Tax Asset-Backed loans) – Who introduced it: Congresswoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale, California)

– What it proposes: A 23.8% tax on asset-backed loans (only amounts over $1 million)

– Protections included: Mortgages, student loans, car loans, and commercial loans are **excluded** Representative Friedman explained that the 23.8% rate is exactly what these billionaires would pay if they sold their assets — making the system fairer without affecting working families.

Source: «Federal bill would tax the rich taking out asset-backed loans» by Madeline Shannon, The Center Square.

URL: https://www.thecentersquare.com/california/article_fd1eec67-072f-47e8-a4ed-0459037eaf7f.html — 3. California Takes the Debate to the Ballot ELECTIONS ON NOVEMBER 3, 2026 California's Proposition 40 proposes a different approach: instead of taxing loans, it would establish an extraordinary tax on large fortunes. The initiative, officially included on the November 3 ballot, would impose a one-time tax of up to 5% on certain assets of taxpayers with fortunes over $1 billion. The measure would apply to those who were California residents on January 1, 2026. It would generally exclude real estate, certain pensions, and retirement accounts. Source: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/40 The proposal comes as California faces budget pressures related to federal cuts to health and social programs, including changes approved through federal legislation H.R. 1 of 2025. The California Legislative Analyst's Office estimates that the tax could generate tens of billions of dollars over several years, although it warns that it could also reduce future state revenues if some billionaire taxpayers leave the state. What Experts Say

David Kass, Executive Director of Americans for Tax Fairness, noted that «income inequality drives the affordability crisis, with a broken tax system forcing nurses and laborers to pay higher effective tax rates than billionaires.» A 2025 study by the universities of Michigan and Yale confirmed that the top 1% does use the «buy, borrow, die» strategy, although loans represent only a part of their cash income. An even more common strategy is «buy, save, die» — where the ultra-rich simply have so much cash saved that they don't even need to borrow. The Central Argument This isn't about punishing success. It's about basic fairness. When a teacher, a plumber, or a nurse receives their biweekly paycheck, taxes are already deducted. They have no choice. But when a billionaire needs $50 million to buy a yacht, they simply take out a loan against their Tesla or Amazon stocks — and that money comes to them tax-free. Bills like ROBINHOOD and Pay Your TAB don't create revolutionary new taxes. They simply close a loophole that allows the richest people in the country to operate under a completely different system than the rest of us. Is It a Matter of Tax Fairness or Economic Risk? The debate has two dimensions that deserve attention. Those who support these reforms argue that the current system allows people with larger fortunes to access economic resources without facing the same immediate tax obligations as those who rely primarily on a salary. They consider that taxing these mechanisms would help fund public services and reduce inequalities. Critics warn that taxes on loans or wealth could have unintended consequences, including changes in investment decisions, difficulties in valuing assets, litigation, and potential relocation of large taxpayers.