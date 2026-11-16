Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that US negotiators posed a sensitive question: if Ukraine joins NATO, would it withdraw from the Donbas? He made the statement to journalists, in comments released by his office on Saturday, November 14, according to Reuters, as reported by NBC News. Note the nuance: this is an idea that, according to the Ukrainian president, emerged in conversations, not a formal agreement or confirmed offer from the United States.

What did he say exactly?

According to Reuters, Zelensky stated that this is the first time NATO membership has been linked to territorial concessions in these negotiations. He quoted the Americans as saying: "What if Ukraine enters NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from the Donbas?" For him, NATO is "back on the agenda," but he added that Putin's signals have already been heard and that it's an "extremely difficult" conversation. The Reuters report does not include confirmation from Washington on this proposal. Additionally, he spoke of withdrawal, not a legal transfer of territory.

What is Ukraine willing to do?

Zelensky repeated that Kiev is not ready to cede territory. He did say that if he receives a comprehensive package, he would put it to a national referendum. This package would include security guarantees, the right to have a strong and well-funded army, and funds to rebuild the country. For now, no referendum has been called, and no date has been set.

Can the United States decide on Ukraine's membership?

Not on its own. According to NATO itself, its 32 allies make collective decisions by consensus, and the admission of a new member requires the agreement of all allies. So, a promise from Washington alone is not enough.

What does each side want?

Ukraine, according to Zelensky, wants security guarantees, a capable army, and money to rebuild, without ceding territory. As for Washington, the Reuters report recounts the Ukrainian president's account of the US proposal; it does not detail what the US is offering.

Russia, for its part, has long said that Ukraine's entry into NATO is a red line. Putin cited it as one of the reasons for the large-scale invasion in 2022. That's why Zelensky sees the idea as difficult. The Reuters report does not include a new official Russian response to this proposal.