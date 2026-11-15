Although the suspension has been lifted, the air travel chaos persists. This Saturday, November 14, airlines continue to cancel flights, and the government is providing a clearer explanation of what went wrong, while also asking Congress for a substantial amount of money to prevent such incidents from happening again. What exactly happened, and how does it affect you? Let’s break it down.

What failed, according to the government?

On Friday, November 13, the FAA halted takeoffs across the country due to a failure in air traffic control communications. EFE describes it as a suspension of over four hours, while Reuters reports it as nearly five hours. According to Reuters, this was the longest suspension since the 9/11 attacks in 2001. If you want to recall how the measure was lifted, we covered it in our report on Friday.

The explanation has evolved as more data becomes available. On Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said (according to EFE) that a data overload in the FAA’s telecommunications systems caused inconsistencies in the information from routers, leading to the shutdown as a precaution. He mentioned outdated infrastructure that hasn’t been renewed since 1980 and warned: «It’s going to keep failing.»

This Saturday, according to Reuters, Duffy clarified that the installation of at least one new router by L3Harris, an FAA contractor, at a remote facility triggered the problem and overloaded other centers. Communications were affected at 17 of the 22 en route control centers. FAA chief Bryan Bedford apologized and assured that the system is stable. He also stated that «no facility was left in the dark» and expects operations to largely return to normal by the end of Sunday. The FAA is conducting additional tests with L3Harris, according to Reuters.

Was it a cyberattack?

This is the question many people asked. National Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that for now, there are no indications, although he didn’t rule it out entirely: «Right now, there’s nothing certain. It doesn’t seem to be the case.» He added that the suspension was «out of an abundance of caution» and that «lives were never at risk.» He also denied any connection to the Microsoft Outlook failure the previous day: «There’s no reason to link those two things» (EFE).

The $30.1 billion: what’s it for and who is convinced?

The White House and the Department of Transportation have asked Congress for an additional $30.1 billion, according to EFE. The request was signed by Duffy and Russell Vought, from the Office of Management and Budget. The funds would be allocated as follows: