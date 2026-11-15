U.S. Air Travel Chaos: What Caused the Failure and How Much the Government is Asking For
Posted on 11/15/26 at 07:00
Although the suspension has been lifted, the air travel chaos persists. This Saturday, November 14, airlines continue to cancel flights, and the government is providing a clearer explanation of what went wrong, while also asking Congress for a substantial amount of money to prevent such incidents from happening again. What exactly happened, and how does it affect you? Let’s break it down.
What failed, according to the government?
On Friday, November 13, the FAA halted takeoffs across the country due to a failure in air traffic control communications. EFE describes it as a suspension of over four hours, while Reuters reports it as nearly five hours. According to Reuters, this was the longest suspension since the 9/11 attacks in 2001. If you want to recall how the measure was lifted, we covered it in our report on Friday.
The explanation has evolved as more data becomes available. On Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said (according to EFE) that a data overload in the FAA’s telecommunications systems caused inconsistencies in the information from routers, leading to the shutdown as a precaution. He mentioned outdated infrastructure that hasn’t been renewed since 1980 and warned: «It’s going to keep failing.»
This Saturday, according to Reuters, Duffy clarified that the installation of at least one new router by L3Harris, an FAA contractor, at a remote facility triggered the problem and overloaded other centers. Communications were affected at 17 of the 22 en route control centers. FAA chief Bryan Bedford apologized and assured that the system is stable. He also stated that «no facility was left in the dark» and expects operations to largely return to normal by the end of Sunday. The FAA is conducting additional tests with L3Harris, according to Reuters.
Was it a cyberattack?
This is the question many people asked. National Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that for now, there are no indications, although he didn’t rule it out entirely: «Right now, there’s nothing certain. It doesn’t seem to be the case.» He added that the suspension was «out of an abundance of caution» and that «lives were never at risk.» He also denied any connection to the Microsoft Outlook failure the previous day: «There’s no reason to link those two things» (EFE).
The $30.1 billion: what’s it for and who is convinced?
The White House and the Department of Transportation have asked Congress for an additional $30.1 billion, according to EFE. The request was signed by Duffy and Russell Vought, from the Office of Management and Budget. The funds would be allocated as follows:
- $10.1 billion for air traffic control systems.
- $2 billion for control towers.
- $18 billion for airport infrastructure, with $10 billion for terminals.
The argument in favor: the government argues that the system is old and that fixing it is costly. Duffy mentioned up to $50 billion and summed it up: «I can’t build things if I don’t have money.» For travelers, modernizing the system would mean less risk of a failure paralyzing the entire air travel system.
The counterpoint: Congress already approved $12.5 billion in July 2025. In September, the GAO warned that the FAA still lacks a complete cost estimate and an integrated schedule, risking cost overruns and delays (EFE). In other words, the discussion is not just about how much money, but whether there’s a clear plan to spend it wisely.
What if you’re traveling to Mexico or Central America?
The impact was significant. Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) reported that the restrictions affected 193 flights and 18,002 passengers at Mexican airports. At the AICM, by 10:00 p.m. on Friday (Mexico City time), there were 73 affected flights (29 delayed and 44 canceled) and 10,293 passengers.
Aeroméxico suspended flights to and from the US during the contingency and activated a policy for travel on November 13 and 14. It allows changing the date without charge or fare difference if the route and cabin remain the same, with a new flight available until November 21, subject to requirements. Volaris and Viva Aerobus asked passengers to check the status of their flights on their respective channels.
Copa Airlines is maintaining flexibility for tickets issued until November 13, 2026, with travel scheduled for November 13 and 14 to or from the US (except Puerto Rico). Changes can be made without charge or fare difference, and must be requested by November 17 on «My Trips» on copa.com, with the option to fly until November 22. According to the Panamanian government, cited by EFE, at least two Copa flights to the US returned to Panama on Friday as a precautionary measure.
If your flight was canceled
The numbers explain why the airport remains complicated. According to Reuters, on Friday, there were nearly 10,000 cancellations and over 7,000 delays. This Saturday, airlines canceled around 4,500 flights and delayed 4,400 more. Delta, United, and American canceled about 20% of their flights, while JetBlue canceled 40%. The Points Guy adds that there were already preventive cancellations for Sunday.
- Check the status of your flight before heading to the airport. It may have been canceled.
- Look for your airline’s waiver policy. According to Reuters, several airlines allow changing flights without a fee.
- Request a refund if you don’t want the alternative. According to the Department of Transportation’s rules, cited by The Points Guy, you have the right to a refund if your flight is canceled or significantly delayed. We explain your rights in case of delays and cancellations.
How prepared is the system?
With Thanksgiving approaching, many people already have tickets to visit their families. It’s worth asking: if a failure like this could bring the entire country to a standstill, is what’s being done enough? Are the $30.1 billion the answer, or is a clearer plan needed, as the GAO warned? And in the meantime, do you have a plan B for your trip?
Stay informed, check with your airline, and if possible, travel with a time buffer.
Sources: EFE, Washington, Mexico City, and Panama City, November 13, 2026; Reuters via Investing.com; The Points Guy. Data consulted on November 14, 2026.
Main photo: EFE/EPA/Emily Curiel