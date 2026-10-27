The number of SNAP beneficiaries (food stamps) decreased in July 2026 to 36,087,667 people in 19,636,409 households, the lowest monthly figure since July 2009, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Why it matters: millions of Hispanic families use SNAP to buy food. July 2026 is the lowest level in 17 years, and the decline has been ongoing for over a year, since March 2025. The June and July 2026 data are preliminary and may change significantly; all data are subject to revision.

USDA Figures

July 2026 (most recent month available): 36,087,667 people in 19,636,409 households.

This is the lowest monthly figure since July 2009, when there were 35,602,939 people, 17 years ago.

In July 2025, there were 41,603,048 people: a 13.3% drop, about 5.5 million fewer people in one year.

Compared to June 2026 (36,521,606 people), July decreased by 1.2%.

Participation has decreased month after month since March 2025, when there were 42,196,777 people.

Average for fiscal year 2025: 42.1 million people per month. Average for fiscal year 2026 through July: 38.0 million.

Average benefit in July 2026: $187.56 per person and $344.70 per household per month.

Total benefits paid in July 2026: approximately $6,770 million.

States with the Most Changes

These are the figures for July 2026 compared to July 2025 in some states. The USDA tables do not explain the causes of the decline.

Texas: 2,762,213 people (-19.8%, from 3,446,051).

Florida: 2,219,639 (-22.1%).

California: 5,093,375 (-6.5%).

New York: 2,667,525 (-9.3%).

Illinois: 1,480,838 (-21.6%).

Georgia: 1,325,510 (-10.6%).

Arizona: 433,841 (-50.8%, the largest decline).

Alaska was the only state with an increase (+3.5%).

What You Can Do

These steps can help if you or your family use SNAP or plan to apply.