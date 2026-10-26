A food alert in the United States has raised concerns following the recall of over 1.5 million pounds of meat products.

The measure affects sausages, bacon, ham, deli meats, and other ready-to-eat foods that may have been stored at inadequate temperatures.

Massive Meat Recall in the US: What Happened?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a massive meat recall on more than 1.5 million pounds of hot dogs, deli meat, bacon, bratwurst, and more. https://t.co/BFLe8iSiN6 https://t.co/pL13VEB2jZ — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 19, 2026

Kayem Foods Inc. initiated the recall of approximately 1,584,361 pounds of meat and poultry products, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the measure on October 17, after detecting possible refrigeration failures.

The investigation began after a commercial customer reported on October 1 that some foods had arrived with higher-than-expected temperatures.

Subsequently, the company identified temperature deviations in a cold storage room used to store ready-to-eat products.