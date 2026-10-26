Over 1.5 Million Pounds of Meat Recalled in the US: Check Your Products
Posted on 10/26/26 at 10:13
A food alert in the United States has raised concerns following the recall of over 1.5 million pounds of meat products.
The measure affects sausages, bacon, ham, deli meats, and other ready-to-eat foods that may have been stored at inadequate temperatures.
Massive Meat Recall in the US: What Happened?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a massive meat recall on more than 1.5 million pounds of hot dogs, deli meat, bacon, bratwurst, and more. https://t.co/BFLe8iSiN6 https://t.co/pL13VEB2jZ
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 19, 2026
Kayem Foods Inc. initiated the recall of approximately 1,584,361 pounds of meat and poultry products, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the measure on October 17, after detecting possible refrigeration failures.
The investigation began after a commercial customer reported on October 1 that some foods had arrived with higher-than-expected temperatures.
Subsequently, the company identified temperature deviations in a cold storage room used to store ready-to-eat products.
Which Sausages, Deli Meats, and Meats Are Included in the Recall?
More than 1.5 million pounds of meat, including hot dogs, bacon, bratwurst, and more, have been recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. https://t.co/MQ0Fa1kcdf
— WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) October 19, 2026
The alert includes dozens of presentations marketed under different brands, so identifying only the manufacturer’s name may be insufficient.
Affected products include traditional sausages, kielbasa, bratwurst, cocktail sausages, bacon, ham, turkey, mortadella, and liver pâté.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Halloween Chocolate Prices Are Frightening and Affecting Sales
Also included are meatballs, chicken sausages with different flavors, canned meat, beef flank, and certain ham cuts.
The foods were produced between March 31 and October 7, 2026, according to the recall information.
How to Identify the Products Recalled by the USDA
Check your fridge! The USDA has recalled more than 1.5 million pounds of popular meat products including hot dogs, bacon, deli meat and others. Find the full list here: https://t.co/stwggMpjRI https://t.co/pnbaRlHEWo
— WPRI 12 (@wpri12) October 19, 2026
Authorities pointed out that the products were distributed to businesses and food service establishments in the United States and Hong Kong.
To recognize them, consumers should check the USDA inspection seal, labels, and corresponding UPCs.
The establishment numbers related to the recall are EST. M/P 7839, EST. P 20935A, and EST. M 9520.
However, finding one of these codes does not replace comparing with the official list of affected products, presentations, and dates.
What to Do if You Have Recalled Meat or Sausages at Home
Until the recall announcement, authorities had not confirmed any illnesses related to the irregular storage of these foods.
Nevertheless, refrigeration failures can compromise food safety, even when products appear normal.
The FSIS recommends checking refrigerators and freezers, especially when deli meats or ready-to-eat meats were purchased in recent weeks.
If a product matches the alert, it should not be consumed. The recommendation is to discard it or return it to the establishment where it was purchased.
People who experience symptoms after consuming potentially affected foods should consult a healthcare professional.
The alert reminds us of the importance of checking official food recalls before preparing products stored for extended periods.
Source: Fox8