North Hollywood Crash Kills 3 Street Vendors; Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI
Posted on 11/12/26 at 21:30
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Three street vendors were killed in a North Hollywood crash.
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Two women remain hospitalized with critical injuries.
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The 61-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and three counts of murder.
Three street vendors were killed in a devastating crash in North Hollywood, California, leaving a community mourning women who had spent years serving food near a busy Metro station. Among the victims was Teodora Villalobos, 57, who had worked in the area for more than two decades.
Her daughter, Azucena Melissa Villalobos, 19, recalled her final conversation with her mother in an interview with N+ Univision 34, just hours before the November 10 crash.
"Get up, it's getting late. Start cleaning, mopping, and doing the laundry," Teodora told her daughter during a phone call around 12:30 p.m. Those were the last words Azucena remembers hearing from her mother.
The young woman explained that her mother was a single parent who raised three children by selling food. As she prepares to say goodbye, she has found comfort in the outpouring of affection from people who knew and loved her mother.
"God is the one who gives me strength. Without Him, I wouldn't be here," Azucena told Univision.
North Hollywood Crash: Who Were the Three Street Vendors Killed?
Hey @grok what do we know about the driver of the vehicle and what caused this?
Three people are now dead after a car hits them and runs off the road in North Hollywood, California. https://t.co/ysst98NGnt
— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 11, 2026
According to N+ Univision, two of the women killed were identified as Teodora Villalobos, 57, and María Peck, 73. The identity of the third victim had not been publicly released in the reports reviewed.
KTLA reported that both women were familiar faces in the neighborhood. Teodora had worked near the station for more than 20 years, while María, a mother of five, was known for her close relationships with customers.
Two other women, both approximately 50 years old, were hospitalized in critical condition. Univision identified Sylvia Figueroa, 55, as one of the injured women, citing information from her relatives.
Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI and Three Counts of Murder
🚨🚨🚨Three dead. Three critically injured. All while going about their day.
📍 North Hollywood, Los Angeles
A white SUV plowed onto the sidewalk outside a Metro station, striking pedestrians and street vendors during the evening rush.
At least three people were killed and three seriously injured.
The 61-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, with bail reportedly set at $6 million.
People were just trying to get home or make a living. Now families are waiting for answers.
If drunk driving is confirmed, how many more lives must be destroyed before the consequences match the damage?
— Shuyi (@shuyihealing) November 11, 2026
The crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, near the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler boulevards, outside the North Hollywood Metro station.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), a white Toyota Sienna minivan driven by Ihor Demianenko, 61, veered off the road and struck pedestrians and street vendor stands on the sidewalk.
Demianenko was treated for minor injuries before being taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and three counts of murder. His bail was set at approximately $6 million, according to KTLA.
LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell told Univision that investigators would carefully review available surveillance footage to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash.
"They will analyze it in slow motion and frame by frame to determine what happened," he explained.
North Hollywood Community Honors Street Vendors Killed in Crash
WATCH: An SUV drove onto a sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro station in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 10, and struck street vendors and pedestrians. At least three people were killed and three more critically injured, authorities said.
Video: Reuters https://t.co/rNX3foGdwL
— Heritage Times HT (@TheHTAfrica) November 12, 2026
Flowers, photographs, and candles have been placed near the sidewalk where the women worked, as neighbors and relatives gathered to honor their memory, according to KTLA and NBC Los Angeles.
Community members remembered Teodora for her generosity, saying she regularly gave food to people who could not afford to pay.
"She was loved here," her daughter Karen told NBC Los Angeles, as relatives and community members mourned the victims and called for accountability.
Los Angeles City Councilmember Adrin Nazarian announced a fundraising initiative in partnership with ICON CDC to provide financial assistance to the affected families.
Family, friends and community members gathered in North Hollywood Wednesday night to honor the beloved street vendors killed in an alleged DUI crash outside the North Hollywood Metro Station.
Flowers, candles and photographs marked memorials along Lankershim Boulevard for 57-year-old Teodora Villalobos and 73-year-old Maria Peck. Both women were friends of Sylvia Figueroa, whose family members say still remains in critical condition. https://t.co/xYAwvSKIqc
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 12, 2026