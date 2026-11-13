Three street vendors were killed in a North Hollywood crash.

Two women remain hospitalized with critical injuries.

The 61-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and three counts of murder.

Three street vendors were killed in a devastating crash in North Hollywood, California, leaving a community mourning women who had spent years serving food near a busy Metro station. Among the victims was Teodora Villalobos, 57, who had worked in the area for more than two decades.

Her daughter, Azucena Melissa Villalobos, 19, recalled her final conversation with her mother in an interview with N+ Univision 34, just hours before the November 10 crash.

"Get up, it's getting late. Start cleaning, mopping, and doing the laundry," Teodora told her daughter during a phone call around 12:30 p.m. Those were the last words Azucena remembers hearing from her mother.

The young woman explained that her mother was a single parent who raised three children by selling food. As she prepares to say goodbye, she has found comfort in the outpouring of affection from people who knew and loved her mother.

"God is the one who gives me strength. Without Him, I wouldn't be here," Azucena told Univision.

North Hollywood Crash: Who Were the Three Street Vendors Killed?

Hey @grok what do we know about the driver of the vehicle and what caused this? Three people are now dead after a car hits them and runs off the road in North Hollywood, California. https://t.co/ysst98NGnt — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 11, 2026

According to N+ Univision, two of the women killed were identified as Teodora Villalobos, 57, and María Peck, 73. The identity of the third victim had not been publicly released in the reports reviewed.

KTLA reported that both women were familiar faces in the neighborhood. Teodora had worked near the station for more than 20 years, while María, a mother of five, was known for her close relationships with customers.

Two other women, both approximately 50 years old, were hospitalized in critical condition. Univision identified Sylvia Figueroa, 55, as one of the injured women, citing information from her relatives.