White House Threatens Criminal Probes of Democrats Who Investigate Trump
Posted on 11/12/26 at 14:01
- White House warns of criminal investigations.
- García rejects halting oversight.
- Blanche questions Democratic probes.
The White House warned that it could pursue criminal investigations against Democratic lawmakers if it determines that their probes of Donald Trump’s administration amount to intimidation or possible crimes.
The warning appears in a letter made public on Wednesday, November 11, as the opposition prepares its oversight agenda after winning both chambers of Congress.
Democrats have promised to investigate alleged corruption by the administration and even to pursue impeachment proceedings against members of the president’s cabinet.
The confrontation foreshadows a dispute over the scope of congressional oversight before the new majority takes office in January.
Robert García Receives Letter From the President’s Lawyer
The White House is threatening to open criminal investigations against the new Democratic majority in Congress if its probes of Donald Trump’s administration become acts of “intimidation” that could constitute crimes. https://t.co/hvMXoV4IEp
— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) November 11, 2026
Will Scharf, the White House’s top legal adviser, signed the letter, which was sent on Monday, November 9, to Democratic Rep. Robert García of California.
García will chair the House Oversight Committee when the next Congress begins, a central position for the investigations that have been announced.
Scharf said he is examining alleged threats by lawmakers who, in his view, seek to use the legislative process to intimidate and interfere with the government.
The letter makes the criminal warning conditional on conduct the White House considers criminal; the information provided does not mention any criminal charges already filed.
Democrats Reject Threats Against Congressional Oversight[caption id="attachment_1700571" align="alignnone" width="1200"] White House threatens Democrats over investigations into Trump PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK[/caption]
García responded in a statement suggesting that Trump is trying to hide information, and he rejected the notion that the warnings will stop the investigations.
The lawmaker also accused the administration of using the Department of Justice for political purposes and questioned the involvement of presidential lawyers against the incoming majority.
His response reaffirms his commitment to oversight of the executive branch, despite the possibility of criminal investigations raised by the administration.
The clash pits the investigations announced by the opposition against the White House’s accusations of intimidation against those pushing them.
What the Oversight Committee Can Investigate
The Oversight Committee has the authority to investigate officials and members of the government, a relevant power for reviewing the conduct of the executive branch.
However, it lacks judicial or criminal powers: its investigations are not equivalent to criminal proceedings, and it cannot carry out those functions.
The possibility of pursuing impeachment is part of the plans Democrats have mentioned, but that does not mean such proceedings have begun.
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To follow the dispute, readers can distinguish between announced legislative investigations, warnings from the executive branch and possible concrete criminal actions.
Trump and Todd Blanche Raise the Pressure
On Saturday, November 7, Trump said on social media that he had ordered the Department of Justice to prosecute Democratic lawmakers who, according to him, extort Republicans.
His message named members, allies and donors of the Republican Party as possible targets of that conduct.
On Sunday, November 8, Attorney General Todd Blanche said he could open criminal investigations because he believes Democrats are exceeding their oversight authority.
The controversy comes after the opposition’s victory on November 3, which took control of both chambers away from Republicans and shifted the political balance.
SOURCE: EFE, eluniversal