White House Threatens Criminal Probes of Democrats Who Investigate Trump

White House warns of criminal investigations.

García rejects halting oversight.

Blanche questions Democratic probes.

The White House warned that it could pursue criminal investigations against Democratic lawmakers if it determines that their probes of Donald Trump’s administration amount to intimidation or possible crimes.

The warning appears in a letter made public on Wednesday, November 11, as the opposition prepares its oversight agenda after winning both chambers of Congress.

Democrats have promised to investigate alleged corruption by the administration and even to pursue impeachment proceedings against members of the president’s cabinet.

The confrontation foreshadows a dispute over the scope of congressional oversight before the new majority takes office in January.

Robert García Receives Letter From the President’s Lawyer

The White House is threatening to open criminal investigations against the new Democratic majority in Congress if its probes of Donald Trump’s administration become acts of “intimidation” that could constitute crimes. https://t.co/hvMXoV4IEp — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) November 11, 2026



Will Scharf, the White House’s top legal adviser, signed the letter, which was sent on Monday, November 9, to Democratic Rep. Robert García of California.

García will chair the House Oversight Committee when the next Congress begins, a central position for the investigations that have been announced.

Scharf said he is examining alleged threats by lawmakers who, in his view, seek to use the legislative process to intimidate and interfere with the government.

The letter makes the criminal warning conditional on conduct the White House considers criminal; the information provided does not mention any criminal charges already filed.