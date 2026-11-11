“I Killed Him”: Idaho Man, 69, Charged in Neighbor’s Sword Death

Man found dead with sword lodged in his body

69-year-old neighbor faces charges

Suspect claimed he feared an ambush.

Ronald Cantrell. An alleged murder in Idaho ended with a harrowing scene: a man was found dead inside a car with a sword lodged in his torso, while his neighbor, 69, remained next to the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Cantrell, reportedly admitted to police officers that he was involved in the death of Wayne Weberpal, according to court documents cited by Law&Crime and La Opinión.

“I killed that guy,” Cantrell reportedly said as officers took him in handcuffs to a patrol car. He now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Ronald Cantrell: Victim Found With a Sword Lodged in His Body

HOMICIDE: Ronald Dean Cantrell, 69, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a man with a sword at an apartment complex on Thursday. https://t.co/TNTricH394 — East Idaho News (@EastIDNews) November 6, 2026

The incident took place in Pocatello, Idaho, where police received a call about a stabbing at around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to an affidavit obtained by East Idaho News.

Officers went to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Main Street, where they found Cantrell standing next to a car with his hands raised.

After detaining him, officers inspected the vehicle and discovered Weberpal with a sword protruding from the left side of his upper torso, below the armpit.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators later documented the statements the suspect made about his neighbor and the circumstances of the attack.