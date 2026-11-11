“I Killed Him”: Idaho Man, 69, Charged in Neighbor’s Sword Death
Posted on 11/11/26 at 09:01
- Man found dead with sword lodged in his body
- 69-year-old neighbor faces charges
- Suspect claimed he feared an ambush.
Ronald Cantrell. An alleged murder in Idaho ended with a harrowing scene: a man was found dead inside a car with a sword lodged in his torso, while his neighbor, 69, remained next to the vehicle.
The suspect, identified as Ronald Cantrell, reportedly admitted to police officers that he was involved in the death of Wayne Weberpal, according to court documents cited by Law&Crime and La Opinión.
“I killed that guy,” Cantrell reportedly said as officers took him in handcuffs to a patrol car. He now faces a second-degree murder charge.
Ronald Cantrell: Victim Found With a Sword Lodged in His Body
HOMICIDE: Ronald Dean Cantrell, 69, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing a man with a sword at an apartment complex on Thursday. https://t.co/TNTricH394
— East Idaho News (@EastIDNews) November 6, 2026
The incident took place in Pocatello, Idaho, where police received a call about a stabbing at around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to an affidavit obtained by East Idaho News.
Officers went to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Main Street, where they found Cantrell standing next to a car with his hands raised.
After detaining him, officers inspected the vehicle and discovered Weberpal with a sword protruding from the left side of his upper torso, below the armpit.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators later documented the statements the suspect made about his neighbor and the circumstances of the attack.
Why Did He Allegedly Attack His Neighbor?
Scott’s take: Self-defense just met its worst enemy: a trigger lock.
Police say Ronald Cantrell, 68, stabbed his Pocatello, Idaho neighbor with a samurai sword, claiming the man had a gun. The gun had a trigger lock on it.
Presumed innocent.
#CrimeTalk #TrueCrime https://t.co/Oq2K4BMFnL
— Crime Talk with Scott Reisch (@CrimeTalkNet) November 10, 2026
According to the court documents, Cantrell said he had a deep distrust of Weberpal, whom he repeatedly described as a dangerous person.
“Cantrell described on several occasions that he believed the victim was waiting for him in order to ambush him,” states the complaint cited by the media.
The defendant also referred to his neighbor as “crazy” and “a killer,” while offering various explanations of what happened.
These claims are part of the suspect’s version of events and do not confirm that Weberpal posed a real threat.
Police Find a Rifle With a Suppressor
In his statements, Cantrell mentioned a firearm equipped with a suppressor and said he had acted in self-defense.
“I took out the weapon and cut his,” the detainee reportedly said, according to the arrest affidavit reproduced by Law&Crime.
Officers located a rifle with a suppressor, but found that it had a trigger lock installed, a circumstance that contradicted part of Cantrell’s account.
The police documentation also states that the suspect made several statements related to Weberpal’s death while in custody.
What Charges Does Ronald Cantrell Face?
After his arrest, Cantrell was taken to the Bannock County jail, where he remains in custody on bail set at $500,000.
Court records indicate that he faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his neighbor.
His next court appearance is scheduled for November 18, 2026, when the judicial proceedings in the case will continue.
So far, the sources consulted do not detail any history of conflicts between the two neighbors, nor do they establish what exactly happened before the attack.
The case remains in the court process, and it will be up to the authorities to determine the circumstances of the death and the defendant’s criminal responsibility. He retains the presumption of innocence.