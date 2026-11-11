A grand jury has formalized the criminal charges.

Katie Suárez was training for a marathon.

The suspect’s school hiring is under review.

A New York grand jury indicted Sayed Mohassib on Tuesday, November 10, on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Katie Suárez.

The 28-year-old woman of Salvadoran origin was attacked while running on a trail in Brooklyn as she prepared for the New York City Marathon.

Mohassib, 27, was arrested on Saturday after a police search. The formal charge allows the criminal process to move forward.

The case also raised questions about his hiring at a public school, where he worked as a teacher’s assistant at the time of his arrest.

The Attack Occurred While the Young Woman Was Training

🚨 Sayed Mohassib, 27, is in HANDCUFFS, charged with murdering Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez, 28. He faces murder, evidence tampering, and weapons charges. Katie was training for the NYC Marathon. Justice for Katie. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/vvruVrMCSn — Alex west _Big Daddy (@Alexwest_Biq) November 8, 2026



Suárez suffered neck injuries during an assault recorded on October 30 on the Shore Parkway Greenway coastal trail in Brooklyn.

The runner was taken to a hospital and later died, according to local reports that detail the sequence of events between the attack and her death.

The police investigation led to Mohassib’s arrest and subsequently to the presentation of the case to the Brooklyn grand jury.

The decision announced on Tuesday marks a new judicial stage; it does not yet represent a determination of the accused’s guilt.