Suspect in Killing of Young Runner in New York Faces Second-Degree Murder Charge
Posted on 11/11/26 at 07:00
- A grand jury has formalized the criminal charges.
- Katie Suárez was training for a marathon.
- The suspect’s school hiring is under review.
A New York grand jury indicted Sayed Mohassib on Tuesday, November 10, on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Katie Suárez.
The 28-year-old woman of Salvadoran origin was attacked while running on a trail in Brooklyn as she prepared for the New York City Marathon.
Mohassib, 27, was arrested on Saturday after a police search. The formal charge allows the criminal process to move forward.
The case also raised questions about his hiring at a public school, where he worked as a teacher’s assistant at the time of his arrest.
The Attack Occurred While the Young Woman Was Training
🚨 Sayed Mohassib, 27, is in HANDCUFFS, charged with murdering Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez, 28. He faces murder, evidence tampering, and weapons charges. Katie was training for the NYC Marathon. Justice for Katie. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/vvruVrMCSn
— Alex west _Big Daddy (@Alexwest_Biq) November 8, 2026
Suárez suffered neck injuries during an assault recorded on October 30 on the Shore Parkway Greenway coastal trail in Brooklyn.
The runner was taken to a hospital and later died, according to local reports that detail the sequence of events between the attack and her death.
The police investigation led to Mohassib’s arrest and subsequently to the presentation of the case to the Brooklyn grand jury.
The decision announced on Tuesday marks a new judicial stage; it does not yet represent a determination of the accused’s guilt.
Brooklyn Prosecution Promises to Push the Case
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric González presented the indictment as a step forward in seeking justice for the death of the young runner.
González acknowledged the work of the New York City Police Department and expressed his intention to move the process forward firmly.
The prosecution will have to sustain its allegations in court, while the defense will have the opportunity to question the evidence and present its arguments.
Mohassib pleaded not guilty to the initial charges, according to local media. This stance must be distinguished from the allegations made by investigators.
New York Reviews the Suspect’s Hiring
The suspect’s employment in the educational system added another dimension to the case: the review of the controls used to hire school personnel.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered an examination of the circumstances of his hiring and pointed to student safety as a municipal priority.
The Department of Education removed him from his duties. Subsequent local reports indicate that he was fired and will not return to public schools.
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The administrative review of his hiring and the process for Suárez’s death correspond to separate procedures, with responsibilities that will have to be clarified.
What’s Next After the Grand Jury Indictment
The case will continue in New York courts, where the formal charge will be processed and the next judicial actions will be defined.
The consulted reports do not establish a trial date. They also do not allow anticipation of the outcome of the process or a potential sentence.
For the community, the case keeps open questions about the safety of the trail and the response of the institutions involved.
Readers can follow the prosecution’s communications and judicial resolutions to distinguish confirmed advances from versions still pending proof.
FORMAT: PHOTO: depositphotos