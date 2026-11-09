The recall affects 11 models of Little Giant ladders sold over nearly 11 years, with reported incidents including skull fractures, concussions, and vision loss.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of approximately 3.6 million Little Giant ladders sold at Costco, Lowe’s, and other retailers.

– Why it matters: The ladders can unexpectedly retract and cause falls. The company received 19 reports of injuries, including three cases of serious head trauma.

Little Giant Ladder Recall Due to Serious Injuries

Over 3 million ladders sold at Costco, Lowe’s and other retailers are being recalled nationwide following numerous reports of serious injuries. See if you’re affected: https://t.co/4BNhRonPhE https://t.co/j4LrNjJmGB — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 7, 2026

The federal alert states that the quick-lock mechanisms can fail when not completely secured, causing the ladder to close while someone is using it.

Little Giant received 25 reports of ladders that unexpectedly retracted. In 19 cases, injuries of varying severity were reported.

Three people reported skull fractures, concussions, and other consequences, such as vision loss, hearing problems, and cognitive decline.

Another 16 reports described bone or joint fractures, wounds, and bruises. The company also received 39 complaints about malfunctioning quick-lock mechanisms.