Millions of Ladders Sold at Costco and Lowe’s Recalled After Reports of Serious Injuries
Posted on 11/08/26 at 20:30
The recall affects 11 models of Little Giant ladders sold over nearly 11 years, with reported incidents including skull fractures, concussions, and vision loss.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of approximately 3.6 million Little Giant ladders sold at Costco, Lowe’s, and other retailers.
– Why it matters: The ladders can unexpectedly retract and cause falls. The company received 19 reports of injuries, including three cases of serious head trauma.
Little Giant Ladder Recall Due to Serious Injuries
Over 3 million ladders sold at Costco, Lowe’s and other retailers are being recalled nationwide following numerous reports of serious injuries.
See if you’re affected: https://t.co/4BNhRonPhE https://t.co/j4LrNjJmGB
— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 7, 2026
The federal alert states that the quick-lock mechanisms can fail when not completely secured, causing the ladder to close while someone is using it.
Little Giant received 25 reports of ladders that unexpectedly retracted. In 19 cases, injuries of varying severity were reported.
Three people reported skull fractures, concussions, and other consequences, such as vision loss, hearing problems, and cognitive decline.
Another 16 reports described bone or joint fractures, wounds, and bruises. The company also received 39 complaints about malfunctioning quick-lock mechanisms.
– The fact: The reports include 25 incidents of retraction and 39 additional warnings about problems with the locking mechanisms.
Which Ladder Models Sold at Costco and Lowe’s Are Affected?
Ladders sold at Lowe’s, Costco and Amazon have been recalled following reports of head injuries and fractures. https://t.co/f5SQ2fYU04 https://t.co/pKyllyZ6Ro
— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) November 7, 2026
The recall includes 11 models of Little Giant ladders equipped with the quick-lock system, sold in physical stores and digital platforms.
The affected models are Adjustable Fortress 2.0, Conquest 2.0, Dark Horse 2.0, Epic, King Kombo XT, Leveler, MegaLite, MegaLite+, Multi, Quantum, and Vector.
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To identify the affected units, consumers should look for an orange rectangular label with the letters «QC» on one of the rails.
This identification appears above one of the quick-lock mechanisms and allows the affected ladders to be distinguished.
– Where they were sold: Costco, Lowe’s, Amazon, and other retailers, both in physical stores and online.
– Sales period: From December 2015 to October 2026.
What to Do If You Have a Recalled Little Giant Ladder
More than 3 million ladders sold at Costco and Lowe’s recalled following several reported injuries
https://t.co/IlN2psp7bw
— WSAZ NewsChannel 3 (@WSAZnews) November 5, 2026
The CPSC recommends immediately stopping the use of the affected ladders and contacting Little Giant to receive instructions and a repair kit.
The procedure includes warning labels, instructions, and the application of lubricant to check the operation of the quick-lock mechanisms.
If the problem persists, the manufacturer will evaluate the ladder before determining whether a replacement or refund is warranted.
– What you can do: Check the product label, stop using it, and request assistance directly from the manufacturer.
Little Giant Considers Replacements and Refunds
Consumers whose ladders continue to malfunction after evaluation may receive an equivalent model or request a refund.
The refund will depend on the product’s age. Ladders purchased within the last 12 months may be eligible for a full price refund.
What’s next: Owners will need to verify their ladders and complete the manufacturer’s instructions before using them again.
Source: NBC Chicago