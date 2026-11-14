U.S. Expects Up to 5,000 Canceled Flights After Failure Exposed Air System

Up to 5,000 cancellations are expected.

Technical failures paralyzed takeoffs.

Airlines expect to normalize operations on Sunday.

The United States expects between 4,000 and 5,000 canceled flights this Saturday, November 14, as airlines try to reorganize their operations following Friday’s nationwide suspension of takeoffs.

Bryan Bedford, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), said the disruptions will affect part of the roughly 41,000 flights scheduled for the day.

Airlines expect to get their regular schedules back by the end of Sunday, November 15. That forecast depends on how the reorganization progresses and does not guarantee that every flight will operate on time.

According to a FlightAware tally reported by EFE, as of 12:00 p.m. Eastern on Saturday there were 4,272 cancellations and 3,752 delays; the figures may continue to change.

What Caused the FAA Takeoff Suspension



The disruption began on Friday, November 13, and kept takeoffs halted for more than four hours. The FAA attributed the measure to communication problems at several air traffic control centers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained that the incident occurred while a contractor was replacing a copper connection with fiber optic cable and installing a router.

Authorities are investigating whether there was an error during the work or a defective piece of equipment. As of Saturday’s appearance, they had found no evidence of a cyberattack or of a cause related to artificial intelligence.

Duffy said an overload on old equipment produced inconsistent data. The suspension was ordered for safety reasons, given the instability of communications and of the systems used by controllers.