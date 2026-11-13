Mexicans and Colombians Among Victims of New York Building Collapse
Posted on 11/13/26 at 15:13
- Eight people died in the collapse
- Nineteen people were injured, including seven minors
- More than 250 rescuers are participating in operations
New York building collapse. Immigrants from Mexico, Colombia, and Ecuador are among the victims of the building collapse in New York, which has claimed the lives of at least eight people and left at least 18 injured, according to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday.
«I want to take a moment to remember those we have lost in such a senseless way. These were our friends and neighbors, parents and children, young families building their lives in our city, and immigrants from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Trinidad, and beyond,» Mamdani said in a press conference near the scene in Brooklyn.
The building, located in the Flatbush neighborhood, known as the «Little Caribbean,» collapsed around 4:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday with several residents inside and fell onto an adjacent building under construction, trapping several people inside.
Among the fatalities is José Luis Caguana, a 26-year-old Ecuadorian who worked on the construction site, whose death was confirmed by his brother, Carlos Caguana, to local media. The young man had been in the United States for about six years, was married to a pregnant woman, and had a young child.
According to Mamdani, six of the deceased died at the scene, and two died in the hospital.
Most of the injured remain hospitalized but are stable. Four of them were firefighters.
One of the hospitalized individuals is in critical condition.
Mamdani assured that the fire department teams arrived in less than a minute after the emergency call.
More than 250 firefighters and emergency medical personnel have been deployed.
New York Fire Department (FDNY) Chief Lillian Bonsignore stated that the operation is still in the search and rescue phase, although she noted that the rain is complicating the efforts.
Mamdani insisted that a tragedy like this requires «a thorough and meticulous investigation that covers both the construction site and the building that collapsed».
«If there is someone or any entity that operates in this city and is responsible for what happened, we will hold them fully responsible,» he asserted.
The city’s Department of Buildings has already begun gathering information.
Department Commissioner Ahmed Tigani explained that the construction site adjacent to the collapsed building had a «valid license until 2029».
New York Building Collapse: At Least Eight Dead
The collapse of a three-story building in Brooklyn, New York, has left at least eight people dead and 19 injured, while emergency teams continue to search for possible survivors among the rubble.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the death toll and warned that rescue efforts are being carried out in extremely dangerous conditions due to the instability of the affected area.
According to information from the EFE agency, local authorities increased the number of injured from 17 to 19. At least seven of the injured are minors.
What Happened During the Building Collapse in Brooklyn?
AME6060. NEW YORK (UNITED STATES), 11/12/2026.- Firefighters and rescue teams work at a collapsed building on Thursday, on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York (United States). EFE/ Angel Colmenares The building collapsed around 4:00 p.m. local time, when several residents were inside. The structure fell onto an adjacent building under construction, trapping several people.
The impact complicated emergency operations, as rescuers must work among the rubble of both buildings to locate those who may still be trapped.
So far, authorities have not specified how many people remain missing or reported on the possible causes of the collapse, according to data released by EFE.
New York Building Collapse; New York Mayor Warns of Hazardous Conditions
Through his X account, Mayor Zohran Mamdani reported that emergency teams remained at the disaster site overnight to try to find survivors.
«Rescue workers have spent the night searching at the site of yesterday’s building collapse, working in extremely hazardous conditions to find and save anyone who may still be trapped,» he wrote.
The official also expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, while asking residents to stay away from the affected area.
«Rescue operations are ongoing,» Mamdani added, who plans to provide an update on the consequences of the collapse and the progress of the emergency teams.
More Than 250 Emergency Personnel Participate in Rescue Efforts
New York Fire Department (FDNY) Chief Lillian Bonsignore warned that the search efforts could be prolonged due to the conditions at the site and the uncertainty about the people trapped.
«We do not know how many people are still in the collapse zone, and this will be a prolonged operation,» Bonsignore said during a press conference after the incident.
The official explained that more than 250 emergency service members were deployed to attend to the tragedy, along with a specialized canine unit for search operations.
The immediate goal of the teams is to locate possible survivors, while authorities maintain access restrictions to prevent more people from being exposed to risk situations.
Brooklyn Faces Another Tragedy After Fatal Fire
The building collapse comes after another emergency in Brooklyn, where six people died and nine were injured in a fire that affected a three-story residence.
That incident occurred the previous Thursday in the Sunset Park neighborhood, according to EFE, and also mobilized the city’s emergency services.
Authorities remain focused on search operations after the collapse, while awaiting official information about the victims and the circumstances that led to the collapse.