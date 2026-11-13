Eight people died in the collapse

Nineteen people were injured, including seven minors

More than 250 rescuers are participating in operations

New York building collapse. Immigrants from Mexico, Colombia, and Ecuador are among the victims of the building collapse in New York, which has claimed the lives of at least eight people and left at least 18 injured, according to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday.

«I want to take a moment to remember those we have lost in such a senseless way. These were our friends and neighbors, parents and children, young families building their lives in our city, and immigrants from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Trinidad, and beyond,» Mamdani said in a press conference near the scene in Brooklyn.

The building, located in the Flatbush neighborhood, known as the «Little Caribbean,» collapsed around 4:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday with several residents inside and fell onto an adjacent building under construction, trapping several people inside.

Among the fatalities is José Luis Caguana, a 26-year-old Ecuadorian who worked on the construction site, whose death was confirmed by his brother, Carlos Caguana, to local media. The young man had been in the United States for about six years, was married to a pregnant woman, and had a young child.

According to Mamdani, six of the deceased died at the scene, and two died in the hospital.

Most of the injured remain hospitalized but are stable. Four of them were firefighters.

One of the hospitalized individuals is in critical condition.

Mamdani assured that the fire department teams arrived in less than a minute after the emergency call.

More than 250 firefighters and emergency medical personnel have been deployed.

New York Fire Department (FDNY) Chief Lillian Bonsignore stated that the operation is still in the search and rescue phase, although she noted that the rain is complicating the efforts.

Mamdani insisted that a tragedy like this requires «a thorough and meticulous investigation that covers both the construction site and the building that collapsed».

«If there is someone or any entity that operates in this city and is responsible for what happened, we will hold them fully responsible,» he asserted.

The city’s Department of Buildings has already begun gathering information.

Department Commissioner Ahmed Tigani explained that the construction site adjacent to the collapsed building had a «valid license until 2029».