Washington Shooting: Suspect Had Dispute Over Mold and Building Maintenance
Posted on 11/13/26 at 11:06
A 55-year-old doctor faced a civil lawsuit related to leaks and moisture. The attack left one dead and four injured in Logan Circle.
The Washington Police identified Matt Wade Lambert, a 55-year-old doctor, as the suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and four injured.
Authorities are investigating whether the attack was related to a judicial dispute over maintenance issues in his building.
– Why it matters: The suspect was involved in a legal conflict with the building administration over moisture and mold, a dispute that police consider linked to the attack.
Suspect in Washington Shooting Had Lawsuit Against His Building
One person was killed and four others were injured in a Washington, D.C., shooting that officials say may have been linked to a condo dispute.
Two officials identified Matt Lambert as the gunman. The Washington Post reports that he appeared to connect the attack to complaints about mold and water damage at his condominium.
The reported link is still an allegation about motive. But the case shows how a private property dispute can become a public-safety emergency when a grievance escalates into violence; investigators will need to establish what led to the shooting and whether the lawsuit was part of that progression.
https://t.co/53cyu3INHv
— Ahmad Shah Mohibi (@WarGuy_) November 13, 2026
Lambert resided in a condominium in the Logan Circle neighborhood, approximately a kilometer from the White House.
According to local media, since 2024 he had been involved in a lawsuit against the building administration over water leaks, moisture, and mold presence.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: One dead and at least four injured in a Washington shooting where the suspect died
Washington Police interim chief Jeffery Carroll confirmed that there was a conflict with the homeowners association and the management company.
– The dispute: Lambert had filed a civil lawsuit against both entities over issues related to the maintenance of the property.
Carroll explained that investigators consider the legal confrontation may be related to the shooting, although they are still analyzing the evidence.
How Did the Shooting That Left One Dead and Four Injured Occur?
A mass shooting at a gym in downtown Washington leaves one dead and four injured
https://t.co/nfzy4D80pE
— EL PAÍS México (@elpaismexico) November 13, 2026
The attack began shortly after 8:00 a.m., when Lambert allegedly shot James Stewart, 46 years old.
Stewart was the building administrator and died after being shot inside a gym located on the ground floor of the property.
Subsequently, the suspect returned to his seventh-floor apartment, from where he allegedly shot at four other people.
– The fact: One of the injured people remains in critical condition, while the other three have injuries that do not endanger their lives.
Police believe Lambert used a handgun during the first attack and later a rifle to shoot from his private balcony.
Investigators also reported a telescopic sight among the elements related to the final phase of the incident.
The Suspect Died After Barricading Himself in His Apartment
After the shots, Lambert remained locked in his home while police officers deployed an operation in the surroundings.
Negotiators managed to establish telephone communication with the suspect, but later the agents heard a detonation inside the apartment.
Upon entering, they found Lambert dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the reconstruction presented by the authorities.
– The police response: Dozens of emergency vehicles and armed agents attended Logan Circle to control the situation and protect residents.
Neighboring schools kept their students confined as a precaution. Residents were also asked to stay inside their homes.
What’s Next in the Investigation of the Washington Shooting?
Authorities continue to examine the evidence to determine how the conflict over building maintenance may have been related to the attack.
The main police hypothesis points to the civil lawsuit, but a definitive motivation has not been publicly established.
– What’s next: Investigators will need to clarify the circumstances of the shooting and the relationship between the suspect, the fatal victim, and the judicial dispute.
The case leaves four people injured, one of them in critical condition, while the investigation into what happened in Logan Circle continues.
Sources: Efe, Telemundo