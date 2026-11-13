Immigrants From Mexico, Colombia Among Victims of Brooklyn Building Collapse

Eight people died in the collapse

19 injured reported, including seven minors

More than 250 rescue workers are taking part in operations

New York building collapse. Immigrants from Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador are among the victims of the building collapse in New York, which has claimed the lives of at least eight people and left at least 18 injured, city mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday.

“I want to take a moment to remember those we have lost in such a senseless way. These were our friends and our neighbors, parents and children, young families building their lives in our city, and immigrants from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Trinidad and beyond,” Mamdani said at a press conference a block from the scene, in the borough of Brooklyn.

The building, located in the Flatbush neighborhood, known as “Little Caribbean,” came down at around 4:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) on Sunday with several residents inside and collapsed onto an adjacent building under construction, trapping several people who were in it.

Among the dead is José Luis Caguana, a 26-year-old Ecuadorian who worked at the construction site and whose death was confirmed to local media by his brother, Carlos Caguana. The young man had been in the United States for about six years and had a pregnant wife and a young son.

According to the mayor, six of the dead died at the scene and two of them in the hospital.

The vast majority of the injured remain hospitalized, though they are in stable condition. Four of them were firefighters.

One of those hospitalized is in critical condition.

Mamdani said fire crews arrived in less than a minute after the call to the emergency number.

250 firefighters and emergency medical personnel have been deployed.

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said the operation remains in the search-and-rescue phase, though she noted that rain is complicating the work.

Mamdani insisted that a tragedy like this demands “a thorough and meticulous investigation that covers both the construction site and the building that collapsed.”

“If there is anyone or any entity operating in this city that is responsible for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable,” he stated.

The city’s Department of Buildings has already begun gathering information.

The Department’s commissioner, Ahmed Tigani, said the construction site at the building next to the one that collapsed had a “permit valid through 2029.”