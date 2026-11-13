Immigrants From Mexico, Colombia Among Victims of Brooklyn Building Collapse
Posted on 11/12/26 at 19:01
- Eight people died in the collapse
- 19 injured reported, including seven minors
- More than 250 rescue workers are taking part in operations
New York building collapse. Immigrants from Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador are among the victims of the building collapse in New York, which has claimed the lives of at least eight people and left at least 18 injured, city mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday.
“I want to take a moment to remember those we have lost in such a senseless way. These were our friends and our neighbors, parents and children, young families building their lives in our city, and immigrants from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Trinidad and beyond,” Mamdani said at a press conference a block from the scene, in the borough of Brooklyn.
The building, located in the Flatbush neighborhood, known as “Little Caribbean,” came down at around 4:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) on Sunday with several residents inside and collapsed onto an adjacent building under construction, trapping several people who were in it.
Among the dead is José Luis Caguana, a 26-year-old Ecuadorian who worked at the construction site and whose death was confirmed to local media by his brother, Carlos Caguana. The young man had been in the United States for about six years and had a pregnant wife and a young son.
According to the mayor, six of the dead died at the scene and two of them in the hospital.
The vast majority of the injured remain hospitalized, though they are in stable condition. Four of them were firefighters.
One of those hospitalized is in critical condition.
Mamdani said fire crews arrived in less than a minute after the call to the emergency number.
250 firefighters and emergency medical personnel have been deployed.
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said the operation remains in the search-and-rescue phase, though she noted that rain is complicating the work.
Mamdani insisted that a tragedy like this demands “a thorough and meticulous investigation that covers both the construction site and the building that collapsed.”
“If there is anyone or any entity operating in this city that is responsible for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable,” he stated.
The city’s Department of Buildings has already begun gathering information.
The Department’s commissioner, Ahmed Tigani, said the construction site at the building next to the one that collapsed had a “permit valid through 2029.”
New York Building Collapse: At Least Eight Dead
The collapse of a three-story building in Brooklyn, New York, left at least eight people dead and 19 injured, while emergency crews continue searching for possible survivors in the rubble.
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the death toll and warned that rescue work is taking place under extremely dangerous conditions because of the instability of the affected area.
According to information from the EFE news agency, city authorities raised the number of injured from 17 to 19. At least seven of the injured are minors.
What Happened During the Building Collapse in Brooklyn?
AME6060. NEW YORK (UNITED STATES), November 12, 2026.- Firefighters and rescue teams work at a collapsed building on Thursday, on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York (United States). EFE/ Angel Colmenares The building collapsed at around 4:00 p.m. local time, when several residents were inside. The structure fell onto an adjacent construction site and left several people trapped.
The impact complicated emergency operations, as rescuers must work among the debris of both buildings to locate anyone who may still be under the rubble.
So far, authorities have not specified how many people remain missing or reported on the possible causes of the collapse, according to data released by EFE.
New York Building Collapse: Mayor Warns of Dangerous Conditions
Through his account on X, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said emergency crews remained at the disaster site overnight to try to find survivors.
“Rescue workers have spent the night searching the site of yesterday’s building collapse, working in extremely dangerous conditions to find and save anyone who may still be trapped,” he wrote.
The official also expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, while asking residents to stay away from the affected area.
“Rescue operations are ongoing,” Mamdani added, and he is expected to give a new update on the aftermath of the collapse and the progress of the emergency crews.
More Than 250 Emergency Personnel Take Part in the Rescue
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore warned that the search efforts could be prolonged because of conditions at the site and uncertainty about how many people are trapped.
“We don’t know how many people are still in the collapse zone, and this will be a prolonged operation,” Bonsignore said at a press conference after the incident.
The official said more than 250 emergency service members were deployed to respond to the tragedy, along with a canine unit specialized in search operations.
The crews’ immediate goal is to locate possible survivors, while authorities maintain access restrictions to keep more people from exposing themselves to dangerous situations.
Brooklyn Faces Another Tragedy After Deadly Fire
The collapse comes after another emergency in Brooklyn, where six people died and nine were injured in a fire that hit a three-story home.
That incident took place the previous Thursday in the Sunset Park neighborhood, according to EFE, and also mobilized the city’s emergency services.
Authorities remain focused on search operations following the collapse, while additional official information is expected on the victims and the circumstances that caused the collapse.