Three Street Vendors Killed in North Hollywood Crash; Two Others Critically Injured

Three street vendors died in Los Angeles

Two women remain hospitalized in critical condition

Driver faces investigation in three homicides

Three street vendors killed. The tragedy that left three women dead in North Hollywood, California, has devastated a community of street vendors. Among the victims is Teodora Villalobos, 57, who worked for more than two decades near a Metro station.

Her daughter, Azucena Melissa Villalobos, 19, recalled in an interview with N+ Univision 34 the last conversation she had with her mother, hours before the crash on November 10.

“Get up because it’s already late, start cleaning, mop, there’s laundry to wash,” Teodora told her during a phone call around 12:30 p.m. Those were the last words her daughter remembers hearing from her.

The young woman explained that her mother was a single parent who raised three children by selling food. Now, as she prepares to say goodbye, she finds comfort in the outpouring of affection from those who knew her.

“God, God is the one who gives me strength. Without him, I wouldn’t be here,” Azucena told Univision.

Three Street Vendors Killed… Who Are the Victims of the Crash?

Hey @grok what do we know about the driver of the vehicle and what caused this? Three people are now dead after a car hits them and runs off the road in North Hollywood, California. https://t.co/ysst98NGnt — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 11, 2026

According to N+ Univision, the women who died include Teodora Villalobos, 57, and María Peck, 73. A third woman had not been publicly identified in the reports reviewed.

KTLA reported that both were well-known vendors in the area. Teodora had worked there for more than 20 years, while María was a mother of five who had a close relationship with her customers.

Two other women, both approximately 50 years old, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Univision, through relatives, identified Sylvia Figueroa, 55, as one of the injured.