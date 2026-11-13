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Three Street Vendors Killed in North Hollywood Crash; Two Others Critically Injured
Three women street vendors were killed in North Hollywood on November 10. Two others are critically injured, and the driver, 61, was arrested on suspicion of DU
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Tres vendedoras ambulantes mueren Flores y veladoras simbolizan el homenaje a las tres vendedoras ambulantes que murieron atropelladas en North Hollywood, Los Ángeles. Crédito: Ilustración: MundoNow. North Hollywood Crash Kills 3 Street Vendors; Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI
Foto Flores y veladoras simbolizan el homenaje a las tres vendedoras ambulantes que murieron atropelladas en North Hollywood, Los Ángeles. Crédito: Ilustración: MundoNow.

Posted on 11/13/26 at 09:02

  • Three street vendors died in Los Angeles
  • Two women remain hospitalized in critical condition
  • Driver faces investigation in three homicides

Three street vendors killed. The tragedy that left three women dead in North Hollywood, California, has devastated a community of street vendors. Among the victims is Teodora Villalobos, 57, who worked for more than two decades near a Metro station.

Her daughter, Azucena Melissa Villalobos, 19, recalled in an interview with N+ Univision 34 the last conversation she had with her mother, hours before the crash on November 10.

“Get up because it’s already late, start cleaning, mop, there’s laundry to wash,” Teodora told her during a phone call around 12:30 p.m. Those were the last words her daughter remembers hearing from her.

The young woman explained that her mother was a single parent who raised three children by selling food. Now, as she prepares to say goodbye, she finds comfort in the outpouring of affection from those who knew her.

“God, God is the one who gives me strength. Without him, I wouldn’t be here,” Azucena told Univision.

Three Street Vendors Killed… Who Are the Victims of the Crash?

According to N+ Univision, the women who died include Teodora Villalobos, 57, and María Peck, 73. A third woman had not been publicly identified in the reports reviewed.

KTLA reported that both were well-known vendors in the area. Teodora had worked there for more than 20 years, while María was a mother of five who had a close relationship with her customers.

Two other women, both approximately 50 years old, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Univision, through relatives, identified Sylvia Figueroa, 55, as one of the injured.

Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Homicide


The crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, at the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler, near the North Hollywood Metro station.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), a white Toyota Sienna driven by Ihor Demianenko, 61, left the roadway and struck pedestrians and food stands.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and three counts of murder, according to KTLA. His bail was set at approximately $6 million.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell told Univision that investigators will analyze available footage to determine how the crash happened.

“They will analyze it in slow motion, frame by frame, to determine what happened,” he said.

Three Street Vendors Killed…. Flowers, Candles, and Grief for the Victims


The community placed flowers, photographs, and candles at the spot where the women worked every day, according to reports from KTLA and NBC Los Angeles.

Neighbors especially remembered Teodora’s generosity; she offered food even to people who had no money to pay.

“She was loved here,” her daughter Karen told NBC Los Angeles, as relatives and neighbors demanded justice for the three victims.

Councilmember Adrin Nazarian announced a financial assistance initiative, in collaboration with ICON CDC, for the families affected by the crash.