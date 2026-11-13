Three Street Vendors Killed in North Hollywood Crash; Two Others Critically Injured
Posted on 11/13/26 at 09:02
- Three street vendors died in Los Angeles
- Two women remain hospitalized in critical condition
- Driver faces investigation in three homicides
Three street vendors killed. The tragedy that left three women dead in North Hollywood, California, has devastated a community of street vendors. Among the victims is Teodora Villalobos, 57, who worked for more than two decades near a Metro station.
Her daughter, Azucena Melissa Villalobos, 19, recalled in an interview with N+ Univision 34 the last conversation she had with her mother, hours before the crash on November 10.
“Get up because it’s already late, start cleaning, mop, there’s laundry to wash,” Teodora told her during a phone call around 12:30 p.m. Those were the last words her daughter remembers hearing from her.
The young woman explained that her mother was a single parent who raised three children by selling food. Now, as she prepares to say goodbye, she finds comfort in the outpouring of affection from those who knew her.
“God, God is the one who gives me strength. Without him, I wouldn’t be here,” Azucena told Univision.
Three Street Vendors Killed… Who Are the Victims of the Crash?
Hey @grok what do we know about the driver of the vehicle and what caused this?
Three people are now dead after a car hits them and runs off the road in North Hollywood, California. https://t.co/ysst98NGnt
— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 11, 2026
According to N+ Univision, the women who died include Teodora Villalobos, 57, and María Peck, 73. A third woman had not been publicly identified in the reports reviewed.
KTLA reported that both were well-known vendors in the area. Teodora had worked there for more than 20 years, while María was a mother of five who had a close relationship with her customers.
Two other women, both approximately 50 years old, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Univision, through relatives, identified Sylvia Figueroa, 55, as one of the injured.
Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Homicide
🚨🚨🚨Three dead. Three critically injured. All while going about their day.
📍 North Hollywood, Los Angeles
A white SUV plowed onto the sidewalk outside a Metro station, striking pedestrians and street vendors during the evening rush.
At least three people were killed and three seriously injured.
The 61-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, with bail reportedly set at $6 million.
People were just trying to get home or make a living. Now families are waiting for answers.
If drunk driving is confirmed, how many more lives must be destroyed before the consequences match the damage?
— Shuyi (@shuyihealing) November 11, 2026
The crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, at the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler, near the North Hollywood Metro station.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), a white Toyota Sienna driven by Ihor Demianenko, 61, left the roadway and struck pedestrians and food stands.
The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and three counts of murder, according to KTLA. His bail was set at approximately $6 million.
LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell told Univision that investigators will analyze available footage to determine how the crash happened.
“They will analyze it in slow motion, frame by frame, to determine what happened,” he said.
Three Street Vendors Killed…. Flowers, Candles, and Grief for the Victims
WATCH: An SUV drove onto a sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro station in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 10, and struck street vendors and pedestrians. At least three people were killed and three more critically injured, authorities said.
Video: Reuters https://t.co/rNX3foGdwL
— Heritage Times HT (@TheHTAfrica) November 12, 2026
The community placed flowers, photographs, and candles at the spot where the women worked every day, according to reports from KTLA and NBC Los Angeles.
Neighbors especially remembered Teodora’s generosity; she offered food even to people who had no money to pay.
“She was loved here,” her daughter Karen told NBC Los Angeles, as relatives and neighbors demanded justice for the three victims.
Councilmember Adrin Nazarian announced a financial assistance initiative, in collaboration with ICON CDC, for the families affected by the crash.
Family, friends and community members gathered in North Hollywood Wednesday night to honor the beloved street vendors killed in an alleged DUI crash outside the North Hollywood Metro Station.
Flowers, candles and photographs marked memorials along Lankershim Boulevard for 57-year-old Teodora Villalobos and 73-year-old Maria Peck. Both women were friends of Sylvia Figueroa, whose family members say still remains in critical condition. https://t.co/xYAwvSKIqc
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 12, 2026