FAA Halts Takeoffs at All U.S. Airports After Communications Failure

FAA orders takeoffs halted.

Communications failure under investigation.

International flights: case-by-case assessment.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday, November 13, 2026, ordered a halt to takeoffs at all airports in the United States.

The measure responded to a communications failure affecting the centers responsible for controlling aircraft during their trips between airports.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said technicians were investigating the incident, without specifying when operations could resume.

The nationwide stop was adopted as a safety precaution and left departures subject to new instructions from aviation authorities. apnews.com

What the Nationwide Takeoff Suspension Means

The U.S. aviation authority orders a halt to flight takeoffs nationwide for safety reasons https://t.co/bJ1rixBXr6 — BBC News Mundo (@bbcmundo) November 13, 2026



The order keeps planes waiting to depart on the ground and changes travel schedules within U.S. territory.

A takeoff suspension does not, in itself, mean that all flights have been canceled: each itinerary requires a specific update.

According to the notice reported by EFE, international flights bound for the United States will be handled individually, depending on the circumstances.

For those traveling from Latin America, this means confirming any change in schedule, connection or departure directly with the airline.