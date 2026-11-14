Thanksgiving 2026 Falls on Thursday, November 26: What to Know About Turkey Day

Thanksgiving kicks off a season of family gatherings, travel and shopping. Here are the key dates for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Thanksgiving 2026, also known as Thanksgiving Day or Turkey Day, will be celebrated in the United States on Thursday, November 26. The holiday takes place every year on the fourth Thursday of November.

- Why it matters: Thanksgiving is a federal holiday that brings together millions of families and marks the start of one of the country’s most important shopping seasons.

When Is Thanksgiving 2026 in the United States?

[caption id="attachment_1700601" align="alignnone" width="1086"]When Is Thanksgiving 2026 in the United States? Illustration: AI-generated — MundoNow[/caption]

Thanksgiving is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. For that reason, the date changes every year, although it always falls between the 22nd and the 28th.

In 2026, the holiday will be on November 26, a date many Americans use to get together with family and friends.

Because it is a federal holiday, federal government offices are closed. However, some businesses and retail establishments may remain open.

- The key fact: Thanksgiving 2026 will be on Thursday, November 26, while Black Friday begins on Friday, November 27.