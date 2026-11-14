Thanksgiving 2026 Falls on Thursday, November 26: What to Know About Turkey Day
Posted on 11/13/26 at 19:30
Thanksgiving kicks off a season of family gatherings, travel and shopping. Here are the key dates for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Thanksgiving 2026, also known as Thanksgiving Day or Turkey Day, will be celebrated in the United States on Thursday, November 26. The holiday takes place every year on the fourth Thursday of November.
- Why it matters: Thanksgiving is a federal holiday that brings together millions of families and marks the start of one of the country’s most important shopping seasons.
When Is Thanksgiving 2026 in the United States?[caption id="attachment_1700601" align="alignnone" width="1086"] When Is Thanksgiving 2026 in the United States? Illustration: AI-generated — MundoNow[/caption]
Thanksgiving is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. For that reason, the date changes every year, although it always falls between the 22nd and the 28th.
In 2026, the holiday will be on November 26, a date many Americans use to get together with family and friends.
Because it is a federal holiday, federal government offices are closed. However, some businesses and retail establishments may remain open.
- The key fact: Thanksgiving 2026 will be on Thursday, November 26, while Black Friday begins on Friday, November 27.
Why Is Thanksgiving Celebrated in the United States?
The traditional origin of Thanksgiving is linked to a harvest celebration held in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1621, between English colonists and members of the Wampanoag Indigenous people.
However, the history of the holiday is more complex than the traditional account. Its evolution is also tied to the colonial history of the United States.
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Over time, Thanksgiving stopped being primarily a religious celebration and became a family tradition across the United States.
Today, millions of households prepare a special dinner in which turkey is usually the star, accompanied by other traditional dishes.
- The tradition: Turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie are common foods during this celebration.
Thanksgiving 2026: New York Parade and Black Friday
One of the best-known Thanksgiving activities is the traditional Macy’s parade in New York.
The event features giant balloons of popular characters, floats and musical performances that draw spectators from across the country.
Thanksgiving also leads into several days of intense shopping activity, especially because of Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.
- Friday, November 27: Black Friday 2026, a day of discounts at brick-and-mortar stores and on digital platforms.
- Monday, November 30: Cyber Monday 2026, a date devoted mainly to online deals and shopping.
Is Thanksgiving Celebrated on the Same Day in Canada?
Although the United States and Canada both celebrate Thanksgiving, the two countries observe it on different dates.
In Canada, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday of October. In 2026, that date was October 12.
In the United States, the holiday stays in November and usually creates a long weekend for many workers.
What’s next: Thanksgiving celebrations begin on Thursday, November 26, followed by Black Friday on Friday, November 27, and Cyber Monday on Monday, November 30.
Source: Dallas News