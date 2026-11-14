Barge Hits American Heritage Cruise Ship With 129 People Aboard in New Orleans
Posted on 11/14/26 at 11:00
The accident happened on the Mississippi River, near the Port of New Orleans. Twelve people were hospitalized, and everyone on board was rescued.
A barge slammed into the river cruise ship American Heritage, which was carrying 129 people, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday, November 13, 2026. The impact left the vessel tilted and partially sunk.
– Why it matters: The collision caused an emergency on the Mississippi River, with passengers and crew members in the water. Authorities confirmed twelve people were hospitalized.
Cruise Ship Collision in Louisiana Leaves 12 Hospitalized
In New Orleans an oil tanker hit a cruise ship with 129 passengers and left it partially sunk and flipped over, it’s not the Titanic 😏 I want to know what’s going on 😔 now everything is on alert 😞 It Doesn’t Look Good At All 😒 https://t.co/qHKPxXrUfP
— Marcia. (@MarciaLena4) November 13, 2026
The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time near the Port of New Orleans, where the cruise ship was docked to let passengers disembark.
Port spokeswoman Kimberly Curth explained that a barge struck the vessel, which had up to 129 people on board.
The force of the collision caused the American Heritage to list, meaning it tilted toward one side, as it began to sink partially.
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Videos shared on social media show how serious the accident was and the response of several tugboats to secure the vessel.
– The detail: The cruise ship was docked when the collision happened, according to the company, American Cruise Lines.
– The images: Several videos show people trying to get out of the water while the vessel remains tilted near a bridge.
Twelve Hospitalized and Passengers Rescued From the Mississippi River
A tanker ship collided with a tourist cruise ship that was docked on the Mississippi River in New Orleans, causing it to capsize with passengers on board. Emergency crews went to the scene, while authorities investigate the causes of the accident and have yet to confirm whether anyone was injured.
#Viral
— Cristian Crespo F. 🇨🇺 (@cristiancrespoj) November 13, 2026
New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno confirmed that everyone on board was rescued after the accident.
Her press team said twelve people were taken to hospitals, though it did not specify how serious their injuries were.
Some passengers and crew members fell into the river because of the impact, according to the company that operates the cruise ship.
Footage shared online shows several people swimming toward a ramp to reach dry land while emergency operations were under way.
– By the numbers: Up to 129 people were aboard the cruise ship, and twelve were hospitalized.
– The rescue: All passengers and crew members were evacuated or rescued, according to information provided by authorities and the company.
American Cruise Lines Confirms Collision and Evacuation
ALERT 🚨 USA 🇺🇸
A TANKER SHIP HIT A RIVER CRUISE SHIP in NEW ORLEANS, USA 🇺🇸
The cruise ship had 160 passengers who are desperately trying to swim and save themselves with their life jackets
Could the tanker have been hacked? https://t.co/8FGsyEsWpf
— Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundiall) November 13, 2026
American Cruise Lines acknowledged that its vessel, the American Heritage, was involved in an accident while docked in New Orleans.
The company said it is working directly with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities to handle the emergency.
“Passengers and crew were evacuated,” the company said in a statement released after the collision.
The operator also confirmed that it is closely coordinating with the agencies responsible for responding to maritime incidents.
– The response: The Coast Guard and local authorities are involved in handling the accident.
– What is confirmed: The company identified the American Heritage as the affected vessel and confirmed the evacuation of everyone on board.
What Do We Know About the Consequences of the Accident?
So far, authorities have not reported any deaths or explained what caused the barge to hit the cruise ship.
Details have also not been released about the medical condition of the twelve people taken to hospitals.
Images show significant damage to the vessel, but there is still no official assessment of its extent.
The available information confirms that everyone on board was rescued, while explanations about the circumstances of the collision remain pending.