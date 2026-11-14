Barge Hits American Heritage Cruise Ship With 129 People Aboard in New Orleans

The accident happened on the Mississippi River, near the Port of New Orleans. Twelve people were hospitalized, and everyone on board was rescued.

A barge slammed into the river cruise ship American Heritage, which was carrying 129 people, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday, November 13, 2026. The impact left the vessel tilted and partially sunk.

– Why it matters: The collision caused an emergency on the Mississippi River, with passengers and crew members in the water. Authorities confirmed twelve people were hospitalized.

Cruise Ship Collision in Louisiana Leaves 12 Hospitalized

In New Orleans an oil tanker hit a cruise ship with 129 passengers and left it partially sunk and flipped over, it’s not the Titanic 😏 I want to know what’s going on 😔 now everything is on alert 😞 It Doesn’t Look Good At All 😒 https://t.co/qHKPxXrUfP — Marcia. (@MarciaLena4) November 13, 2026

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time near the Port of New Orleans, where the cruise ship was docked to let passengers disembark.

Port spokeswoman Kimberly Curth explained that a barge struck the vessel, which had up to 129 people on board.

The force of the collision caused the American Heritage to list, meaning it tilted toward one side, as it began to sink partially.

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED: Mamdani Reaches Deal With Trump to Halt New SNAP Coupon Rules Nationwide

Videos shared on social media show how serious the accident was and the response of several tugboats to secure the vessel.

– The detail: The cruise ship was docked when the collision happened, according to the company, American Cruise Lines.

– The images: Several videos show people trying to get out of the water while the vessel remains tilted near a bridge.