FAA Lifts National Flight Suspension After Communications Failure
Posted on 11/14/26 at 12:01
The disruption to air communications forced a halt to takeoffs for over four hours, leaving thousands of passengers affected.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday, November 13, that it had lifted the national suspension of takeoffs, following a communications failure that affected air operations in the United States.
– Why it matters: Although the restriction has ended, thousands of travelers faced interruptions to their itineraries and had to seek alternative ways to reach their destinations.
FAA Lifts Flight Suspension in US
FAA Nationwide Ground Stop LIFTED 🚨 5:30pm PST Friday, Nov. 13th, 2026: SFO confirms the FAA nationwide ground stop has ended and the Airport is reverting back to normal operations. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information. Thank you! https://t.co/dFKfpUdtxX
— San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) November 14, 2026
The federal agency confirmed around 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time that it had canceled the order preventing planes from taking off across the country.
The restriction remained in place for over four hours and affected passengers waiting to board domestic and international flights.
During the emergency, some travelers turned to rental cars, Amtrak trains, and buses to try to get back home.
– The fact: The suspension forced aircraft that had not yet taken off to remain grounded.
– What’s changing: With the lifting of the order, airlines can resume takeoffs, although affected itineraries may take time to normalize.
The FAA had initially justified the measure due to extraordinary circumstances and concerns related to air traffic safety.
A Communications Failure Caused the National Halt
The nationwide ground stop has been lifted after flights were halted for several hours, the FAA says. https://t.co/cX1GJfSKto
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 14, 2026
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained that the suspension was in response to a communications problem affecting all air traffic control centers.
These centers coordinate aircraft movements and maintain contact with pilots to ensure safe operations.
For his part, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed that a telecommunications interruption had caused the halt.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Barge crashes into cruise ship with 129 people in Louisiana
– The reported cause: A failure in the FAA’s communication systems affected national air traffic coordination.
– The clarification: Authorities indicated that there were no initial signs of a deliberate attack on US systems.
Mullin also ruled out comparing the incident to the September 11, 2001, attacks.
The official assured that, according to available information, the interruption did not pose a terrorist threat to the population.
What Happened to Flights Already in the Air?
A rare nationwide ground stop on all departing U.S. flights that lasted hours Friday has been lifted, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The FAA and White House said the issue appeared to be caused by a “telecommunication outage.”
Tap the link in our bio for more. https://t.co/tbKKGC5wHo
— CBS LA (@CBSLosAngeles) November 14, 2026
The FAA’s order primarily affected aircraft waiting for clearance to take off, without requiring immediate landings for flights in progress.
Flightradar24 reported that the suspension was related to an interruption in the service of equipment used in air operations.
The federal notice also mentioned frequency problems within the National Airspace System, the network that coordinates US aviation.
– International flights: Aircraft coming from abroad and bound for the US would be handled individually during the emergency.
What Should Passengers Do After the FAA Suspension?
Airlines for America, an organization representing major US airlines, reported that it was in constant communication with the FAA and the Department of Transportation.
The association thanked passengers for their patience and acknowledged the work of staff managing the disruptions.
– What you can do: Affected travelers should contact their airlines directly to confirm schedules, possible delays, and itinerary changes.
Although the national suspension has ended, the lifting of the restriction does not guarantee that all flights will immediately return to their usual schedules.
Available information also does not indicate how long airlines will need to resolve the disruptions accumulated during the emergency.
Sources: Efe, USA Today