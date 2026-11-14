The disruption to air communications forced a halt to takeoffs for over four hours, leaving thousands of passengers affected.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday, November 13, that it had lifted the national suspension of takeoffs, following a communications failure that affected air operations in the United States.

– Why it matters: Although the restriction has ended, thousands of travelers faced interruptions to their itineraries and had to seek alternative ways to reach their destinations.

FAA Lifts Flight Suspension in US

FAA Nationwide Ground Stop LIFTED 🚨 5:30pm PST Friday, Nov. 13th, 2026: SFO confirms the FAA nationwide ground stop has ended and the Airport is reverting back to normal operations. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information. Thank you! https://t.co/dFKfpUdtxX — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) November 14, 2026

The federal agency confirmed around 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time that it had canceled the order preventing planes from taking off across the country.

The restriction remained in place for over four hours and affected passengers waiting to board domestic and international flights.

During the emergency, some travelers turned to rental cars, Amtrak trains, and buses to try to get back home.

– The fact: The suspension forced aircraft that had not yet taken off to remain grounded.

– What’s changing: With the lifting of the order, airlines can resume takeoffs, although affected itineraries may take time to normalize.

The FAA had initially justified the measure due to extraordinary circumstances and concerns related to air traffic safety.