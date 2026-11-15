Thousands of Passengers Still Affected in US After Massive Flight Grounding
Posted on 11/14/26 at 20:00
- Thousands of passengers remain affected.
- Airlines are reorganizing flights and crews.
- Investigations into air communication failures are underway.
Thousands of passengers faced cancellations and delays this Saturday, November 14, in the United States, a day after a communication failure forced a nationwide grounding of flights.
As of 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, FlightAware reported 3,785 canceled flights and 1,990 delayed flights, according to data collected by EFE. These numbers are current as of that update.
Although flights resumed, the restart did not immediately restore schedules. Airlines still had to reorganize flights and redistribute their resources.
For those with trips planned over the weekend, the main problem remained confirming whether they could depart and keep their connections after the national disruption.
Why Delays Continue After Airports Reopen
BREAKING | Thousands of passengers still affected in the US after flight chaos: at least 3,700 flights canceled https://t.co/tl7Z1d6xPa https://t.co/FOWLGJYjSy
— AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) November 14, 2026
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported that airport activity was gradually recovering on Saturday. He also assured that it was safe to fly after the precautionary grounding on Friday.
However, he warned that cancellations could continue as companies reprogrammed services and transferred aircraft and crews to airports where they were needed.
This reorganization explains why a flight may still be affected even after the restriction has ended: the availability of aircraft and personnel also determines when a flight can operate.
The nationwide flight grounding lasted for over four hours. The FAA had ordered the measure due to communication problems affecting several air traffic control centers.
Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and Boston Among Those Affected
This is how some passengers lose their patience after 4 hours of flight suspensions in the US. https://t.co/9b428jGQS2
— Geopoliticanoticias (@Gpoliticaspain) November 14, 2026
Among the airports with the most significant disruptions were Chicago O’Hare, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, New York JFK, and Boston Logan, key facilities for domestic travel.
Passengers with layovers at these terminals had to check each segment of their reservation, as a change in the first flight could compromise the rest of their journey.
The government attributed the incident to outdated equipment in the air communication system. Duffy explained that an overload caused inconsistencies in the data used to manage air traffic.
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The Trump administration asked Congress for $30.1 billion to modernize airport infrastructure and air traffic control, amid questions about its deterioration.
What Passengers with Affected Flights Can Do
Before heading to the airport, it’s best to check the flight status directly with the airline and activate notifications to receive schedule changes or cancellations.
If the service was canceled, the next step is to request available alternatives and confirm the conditions of any modification before accepting a new itinerary.
It’s also helpful to review connections and save the company’s notices, especially when reprogramming changes the arrival at the destination or requires another layover.
The investigation into the failure is ongoing. According to authorities, there were no indications of a cyberattack or deliberate malicious intervention at that time.