Thousands of passengers remain affected.

Airlines are reorganizing flights and crews.

Investigations into air communication failures are underway.

Thousands of passengers faced cancellations and delays this Saturday, November 14, in the United States, a day after a communication failure forced a nationwide grounding of flights.

As of 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, FlightAware reported 3,785 canceled flights and 1,990 delayed flights, according to data collected by EFE. These numbers are current as of that update.

Although flights resumed, the restart did not immediately restore schedules. Airlines still had to reorganize flights and redistribute their resources.

For those with trips planned over the weekend, the main problem remained confirming whether they could depart and keep their connections after the national disruption.

Why Delays Continue After Airports Reopen

BREAKING | Thousands of passengers still affected in the US after flight chaos: at least 3,700 flights canceled https://t.co/tl7Z1d6xPa https://t.co/FOWLGJYjSy — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) November 14, 2026



Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported that airport activity was gradually recovering on Saturday. He also assured that it was safe to fly after the precautionary grounding on Friday.

However, he warned that cancellations could continue as companies reprogrammed services and transferred aircraft and crews to airports where they were needed.

This reorganization explains why a flight may still be affected even after the restriction has ended: the availability of aircraft and personnel also determines when a flight can operate.