A video shows dozens of people fleeing the California mall. Police confirmed no one was injured and the investigation remains open.

A minor was arrested after a shooting occurred Friday night at the Ontario Mills mall in California, causing panic among shoppers.

– Why it matters: The gunfire prompted a hasty evacuation in a busy shopping area. Although no one was injured, the incident generated moments of uncertainty.

Shooting at Ontario Mills Sparks Chaos Among Shoppers

#BREAKING: Chaos inside the Ontario Mills mall as gunfire erupts and shoppers run for safety. There are no reports of any injuries. Eyewitness News is live with new details on the shooter just taken into custody. Tonight at 11 from ABC7. Read more: https://t.co/HVxVEH5oNT https://t.co/n0lLWU7r1X — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 14, 2026

The Ontario Police Department reported receiving reports of gunfire inside the mall around 7:07 p.m.

Officers responded to the establishment to investigate and locate the person allegedly responsible for the gunfire.

A video released after the incident shows numerous shoppers running through the hallways and restaurant area as they tried to get away from the danger.