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California Mall Shooting Sparks Panic Among Shoppers: Minor Arrested
A shooting at Ontario Mills mall in California prompted a frantic evacuation, but no injuries were reported, and a minor is in custody.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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Tiroteo en Ontario Mills provoca caos entre compradores
Foto Fotos | DepositPhotos

Posted on 11/14/26 at 18:00

A video shows dozens of people fleeing the California mall. Police confirmed no one was injured and the investigation remains open.

A minor was arrested after a shooting occurred Friday night at the Ontario Mills mall in California, causing panic among shoppers.

– Why it matters: The gunfire prompted a hasty evacuation in a busy shopping area. Although no one was injured, the incident generated moments of uncertainty.

Shooting at Ontario Mills Sparks Chaos Among Shoppers

The Ontario Police Department reported receiving reports of gunfire inside the mall around 7:07 p.m.

Officers responded to the establishment to investigate and locate the person allegedly responsible for the gunfire.

A video released after the incident shows numerous shoppers running through the hallways and restaurant area as they tried to get away from the danger.

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The images reflect the confusion that occurred inside the establishment, where people began to flee after hearing or receiving alerts about the gunfire.

– The fact: The shooting allegedly occurred in a hallway near Dave & Buster’s and Burlington, according to police information.

– The difference: Authorities pointed out that the gunfire did not occur inside a specific store.

Police Arrest Minor After Shooting at Ontario Mills

The Ontario Police Department confirmed that a minor suspect was detained after the incident.

Authorities did not disclose the suspect’s identity or provide additional details about the circumstances that led to the arrest.

It was also not reported whether the teenager acted alone or if there were other people involved in the incident under investigation.

The police assured that no one was injured as a result of the gunfire, despite the alarming scenes recorded at the mall.

– The arrest: A minor remains in police custody as a suspect in the shooting.

– The toll: No injuries were reported from the gunfire, according to the authorities.

Authorities Rule Out Active Threat at Mall

After responding to the emergency, officers cordoned off the area where the shooting allegedly occurred to continue with the investigation.

The police later reported that the situation was under control and that there was no active threat to the community.

This update allowed authorities to rule out, according to their assessment, that the incident posed an immediate danger to those in the surrounding area.

However, confirmation that the area was secure did not mean the end of the investigation into the gunfire.

– Security: Investigators confirmed that the situation was under control and ruled out an active threat.

– Investigation: The area of the incident remained cordoned off while authorities examined what happened.

What Do We Know About the Shooting Investigation?

So far, authorities have not explained what caused the shooting or what circumstances preceded the gunfire.

It also remains unconfirmed whether officers recovered the weapon allegedly used during the incident.

The police have not provided information about possible charges against the detained minor or the next steps in the procedure.

The case remains under investigation as authorities seek to clarify how the shooting occurred, which prompted the flight of numerous shoppers.

– What’s next: Investigators will have to determine the circumstances of the shooting and clarify whether any weapon related to the incident was recovered.

Photos | DepositPhotos

Source: ABC7