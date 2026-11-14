California Mall Shooting Sparks Panic Among Shoppers: Minor Arrested
Posted on 11/14/26 at 18:00
A video shows dozens of people fleeing the California mall. Police confirmed no one was injured and the investigation remains open.
A minor was arrested after a shooting occurred Friday night at the Ontario Mills mall in California, causing panic among shoppers.
– Why it matters: The gunfire prompted a hasty evacuation in a busy shopping area. Although no one was injured, the incident generated moments of uncertainty.
Shooting at Ontario Mills Sparks Chaos Among Shoppers
#BREAKING: Chaos inside the Ontario Mills mall as gunfire erupts and shoppers run for safety. There are no reports of any injuries. Eyewitness News is live with new details on the shooter just taken into custody. Tonight at 11 from ABC7.
Read more: https://t.co/HVxVEH5oNT https://t.co/n0lLWU7r1X
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 14, 2026
The Ontario Police Department reported receiving reports of gunfire inside the mall around 7:07 p.m.
Officers responded to the establishment to investigate and locate the person allegedly responsible for the gunfire.
A video released after the incident shows numerous shoppers running through the hallways and restaurant area as they tried to get away from the danger.
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The images reflect the confusion that occurred inside the establishment, where people began to flee after hearing or receiving alerts about the gunfire.
– The fact: The shooting allegedly occurred in a hallway near Dave & Buster’s and Burlington, according to police information.
– The difference: Authorities pointed out that the gunfire did not occur inside a specific store.
Police Arrest Minor After Shooting at Ontario Mills
#ontariomills 🚨🚨 PANDEMONIUM AT ONTARIO MILLS, CALIFORNIA! 🚔⚠️
🔴 LATEST NEWS | STREET NEWS
Moments of tension and anguish were experienced at the Ontario Mills mall in Ontario, California, this Friday, November 13, 2026, after visitors began to run desperately following reports of gunfire inside the establishment. 😱🚨
👮♂️ According to the information reported by the authorities, a minor was detained in connection with the incident, and so far, no injuries have been reported.
🚔 The police indicated that there was no longer an active threat to the public. However, the investigations continue to clarify what happened.
🔎 NEWS UNDER INVESTIGATION
🎥 Street News — We are pending any official updates.
#LATEST NEWS #OntarioMills #OntarioCalifornia #StreetNews #BreakingNews
— Street News (@Noticiasecalle1) November 14, 2026
The Ontario Police Department confirmed that a minor suspect was detained after the incident.
Authorities did not disclose the suspect’s identity or provide additional details about the circumstances that led to the arrest.
It was also not reported whether the teenager acted alone or if there were other people involved in the incident under investigation.
The police assured that no one was injured as a result of the gunfire, despite the alarming scenes recorded at the mall.
– The arrest: A minor remains in police custody as a suspect in the shooting.
– The toll: No injuries were reported from the gunfire, according to the authorities.
Authorities Rule Out Active Threat at Mall
🌎 | A shooting at the Ontario Mills mall in California caused a stampede of shoppers. The Ontario Police reported no injuries and a suspect was taken into custody. The investigation continues, and the area was cordoned off by authorities. https://t.co/1eckHVKXFJ
— Visión24 Televisión (@vision24tv) November 14, 2026
After responding to the emergency, officers cordoned off the area where the shooting allegedly occurred to continue with the investigation.
The police later reported that the situation was under control and that there was no active threat to the community.
This update allowed authorities to rule out, according to their assessment, that the incident posed an immediate danger to those in the surrounding area.
However, confirmation that the area was secure did not mean the end of the investigation into the gunfire.
– Security: Investigators confirmed that the situation was under control and ruled out an active threat.
– Investigation: The area of the incident remained cordoned off while authorities examined what happened.
What Do We Know About the Shooting Investigation?
So far, authorities have not explained what caused the shooting or what circumstances preceded the gunfire.
It also remains unconfirmed whether officers recovered the weapon allegedly used during the incident.
The police have not provided information about possible charges against the detained minor or the next steps in the procedure.
The case remains under investigation as authorities seek to clarify how the shooting occurred, which prompted the flight of numerous shoppers.
– What’s next: Investigators will have to determine the circumstances of the shooting and clarify whether any weapon related to the incident was recovered.
Source: ABC7