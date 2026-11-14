US Measles Deaths Reach 10 in 2026 as Cases Top 5,400
Posted on 11/14/26 at 17:00
The new deaths reported in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are heightening health concerns, while the United States faces a decision on its measles elimination status.
The United States has reached ten measles-related deaths in 2026, after two new deaths were confirmed in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The country has recorded 5,412 cases, according to the provisional count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
– Why it matters: The measles resurgence threatens to cost the United States its recognition as a country that has eliminated the disease, a status it has held since 2000.
Measles in the United States: Ten Dead in 2026
The CDC confirmed at least 5,182 cases nationwide, a figure that represents the highest annual total since 1991. https://t.co/nQYHgt1CWX
— Mag. (@Mag_ECpe) November 13, 2026
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Friday, November 13, the death of a person who had not been vaccinated against measles.
With this death, Pennsylvania has recorded seven fatalities and 1,542 cases during 2026, according to state health authorities.
In Wisconsin, authorities confirmed the death of a minor, the second measles-related death in the state.
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In early November, Wisconsin had reported another child death from measles, the first recorded in the state since 1990.
– The data point: Pennsylvania has seven deaths, Wisconsin has two and New York has one, for a total of ten deaths.
– The difference: The CDC reports six deaths in its provisional tally, a figure that is still subject to revision.
Measles Cases in the United States Top 5,400
The federal report records 5,412 measles cases spread across 47 U.S. jurisdictions during 2026.
That figure is more than double the 2,289 cases recorded in 2025, reflecting a considerable rise in transmission.
The case count is also the highest since 1991, when the United States recorded 9,643 cases of the disease.
The difference is especially significant compared with the period from 2000 to 2024, when the country reported an average of 180 cases per year.
– By the numbers: 96% of recorded cases involve people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.
– The contrast: The 5,412 cases in 2026 are roughly 30 times the annual average recorded between 2000 and 2024.
U.S. Could Lose Its Measles-Free Status
The rise in cases has also put the country’s international health recognition under review.
Measles elimination means the virus has stopped circulating continuously within a country, although imported cases and outbreaks can still occur.
For that reason, a high number of cases does not automatically mean the United States has lost its international recognition.
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) must evaluate the epidemiological data to determine whether the country continues to meet the established conditions.
– Background: Canada lost its status as a country that had eliminated measles in 2025.
– What’s at stake: The United States could face a similar decision if it is determined that continuous transmission of the virus has returned.
What’s Next: PAHO Will Announce Its Decision
PAHO is scheduled to report on the measles situation in the Americas on Tuesday, November 17.
The announcement will come after a meeting of independent experts that concluded on Friday, November 13, and reviewed the available health information.
– The pending decision: The specialists will determine whether the United States keeps its measles elimination status or whether there are grounds to withdraw it.
In the meantime, health authorities continue to update their records of cases and deaths, so federal figures could change.
Sources: Efe/ ABC Noticias