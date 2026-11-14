US Measles Deaths Reach 10 in 2026 as Cases Top 5,400

The new deaths reported in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are heightening health concerns, while the United States faces a decision on its measles elimination status.

The United States has reached ten measles-related deaths in 2026, after two new deaths were confirmed in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The country has recorded 5,412 cases, according to the provisional count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

– Why it matters: The measles resurgence threatens to cost the United States its recognition as a country that has eliminated the disease, a status it has held since 2000.

Measles in the United States: Ten Dead in 2026

The CDC confirmed at least 5,182 cases nationwide, a figure that represents the highest annual total since 1991. https://t.co/nQYHgt1CWX — Mag. (@Mag_ECpe) November 13, 2026

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Friday, November 13, the death of a person who had not been vaccinated against measles.

With this death, Pennsylvania has recorded seven fatalities and 1,542 cases during 2026, according to state health authorities.

In Wisconsin, authorities confirmed the death of a minor, the second measles-related death in the state.

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In early November, Wisconsin had reported another child death from measles, the first recorded in the state since 1990.

– The data point: Pennsylvania has seven deaths, Wisconsin has two and New York has one, for a total of ten deaths.

– The difference: The CDC reports six deaths in its provisional tally, a figure that is still subject to revision.