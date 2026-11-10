Families support Newsom’s plan.

The plan covers 548 convictions.

382 cases require judicial approval.

Family members of 50 murder victims asked the California Supreme Court to support Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute 548 death sentences.

In a letter, the signers explained that they oppose the death penalty on moral grounds and encouraged the governor to move forward.

Among the voices in favor is Jess Nichol, sister of Polly Klaas, the 12-year-old girl kidnapped and murdered in Petaluma in 1993.

Nichol explained that executing the person convicted of killing her sister would not repair the damage and that her family rejects doing so in memory of Polly.

What Would Change with the Commutation of Death Sentences

California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of all 548 people on the state’s death row to life without parole, in the largest mass commutation in modern US history. https://t.co/k8MMEQc7XF — Diario La Noticia (@lanoticiahn) November 5, 2026



Newsom announced on November 5 that he seeks to replace all existing death sentences in the state with life without parole.

Those whose sentences are commuted will remain imprisoned for life, according to the governor’s office.

California carried out its last execution in 2006. In March 2019, Newsom ordered a moratorium that suspended executions and left sentences in place.

The current plan modifies those sentences individually. Each change will take effect once the corresponding legal steps are completed.