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Families of Victims Support Newsom’s Plan to Commute 548 Death Sentences
Over 50 families of murder victims back California Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to commute 548 death sentences to life without parole.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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Gavin Newsom, penas de muerte, California MundoNOW
Foto Pena de muerte en California: familias respaldan a Newsom FOTO: EFE

Posted on 11/09/26 at 19:30

  • Families support Newsom’s plan.
  • The plan covers 548 convictions.
  • 382 cases require judicial approval.

Family members of 50 murder victims asked the California Supreme Court to support Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute 548 death sentences.

In a letter, the signers explained that they oppose the death penalty on moral grounds and encouraged the governor to move forward.

Among the voices in favor is Jess Nichol, sister of Polly Klaas, the 12-year-old girl kidnapped and murdered in Petaluma in 1993.

Nichol explained that executing the person convicted of killing her sister would not repair the damage and that her family rejects doing so in memory of Polly.

What Would Change with the Commutation of Death Sentences


Newsom announced on November 5 that he seeks to replace all existing death sentences in the state with life without parole.

Those whose sentences are commuted will remain imprisoned for life, according to the governor’s office.

California carried out its last execution in 2006. In March 2019, Newsom ordered a moratorium that suspended executions and left sentences in place.

The current plan modifies those sentences individually. Each change will take effect once the corresponding legal steps are completed.

Why 382 Cases Go Through the California Supreme Court

Gavin Newsom, death penalty, California MundoNOW
Death penalty in California: families support Newsom PHOTO: EFE

The state constitution requires a favorable recommendation from the court to grant clemency to a person convicted more than once of a serious crime.

This requirement applies to 382 of the 548 cases included in the plan, according to Newsom’s office.

A favorable recommendation requires the support of at least four of the seven justices on the state Supreme Court.

In the other 166 cases, the governor can exercise his clemency power without that judicial recommendation.

Newsom’s Plan Divides Families of Victims

Other family members interviewed by CalMatters rejected the change and expressed their outrage at the decision to replace the sentences handed down by the courts.

The police organization Peace Officers Research Association of California also criticized the plan and argued that it reopens wounds among the victims’ loved ones.

EFE reported that the measure could save at least $150 million a year in judicial processes related to the death penalty.

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The families supporting the commutations asked that those financial resources fund trauma recovery centers and support services for survivors.

How to Receive Notifications About Commutations in California

Newsom’s office published the list of people whose sentences he seeks to commute.

The state will notify registered victims in its victim and survivor services office when the changes take effect.

Eligible family members can request registration online using form CDCR 1707.

The clemency page gathers the request that the governor submitted to the Court and the documents explaining the plan.

SOURCE: EFE, Clarin