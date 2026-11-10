Families of Victims Support Newsom’s Plan to Commute 548 Death Sentences
Posted on 11/09/26 at 19:30
- Families support Newsom’s plan.
- The plan covers 548 convictions.
- 382 cases require judicial approval.
Family members of 50 murder victims asked the California Supreme Court to support Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute 548 death sentences.
In a letter, the signers explained that they oppose the death penalty on moral grounds and encouraged the governor to move forward.
Among the voices in favor is Jess Nichol, sister of Polly Klaas, the 12-year-old girl kidnapped and murdered in Petaluma in 1993.
Nichol explained that executing the person convicted of killing her sister would not repair the damage and that her family rejects doing so in memory of Polly.
What Would Change with the Commutation of Death Sentences
California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of all 548 people on the state’s death row to life without parole, in the largest mass commutation in modern US history. https://t.co/k8MMEQc7XF
— Diario La Noticia (@lanoticiahn) November 5, 2026
Newsom announced on November 5 that he seeks to replace all existing death sentences in the state with life without parole.
Those whose sentences are commuted will remain imprisoned for life, according to the governor’s office.
California carried out its last execution in 2006. In March 2019, Newsom ordered a moratorium that suspended executions and left sentences in place.
The current plan modifies those sentences individually. Each change will take effect once the corresponding legal steps are completed.
Why 382 Cases Go Through the California Supreme Court
The state constitution requires a favorable recommendation from the court to grant clemency to a person convicted more than once of a serious crime.
This requirement applies to 382 of the 548 cases included in the plan, according to Newsom’s office.
A favorable recommendation requires the support of at least four of the seven justices on the state Supreme Court.
In the other 166 cases, the governor can exercise his clemency power without that judicial recommendation.
Newsom’s Plan Divides Families of Victims
Other family members interviewed by CalMatters rejected the change and expressed their outrage at the decision to replace the sentences handed down by the courts.
The police organization Peace Officers Research Association of California also criticized the plan and argued that it reopens wounds among the victims’ loved ones.
EFE reported that the measure could save at least $150 million a year in judicial processes related to the death penalty.
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The families supporting the commutations asked that those financial resources fund trauma recovery centers and support services for survivors.
How to Receive Notifications About Commutations in California
Newsom’s office published the list of people whose sentences he seeks to commute.
The state will notify registered victims in its victim and survivor services office when the changes take effect.
Eligible family members can request registration online using form CDCR 1707.
The clemency page gathers the request that the governor submitted to the Court and the documents explaining the plan.