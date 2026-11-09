Recently Graduated Nurse Found Dead Alongside Husband in Texas, Leaves Behind Two Daughters
Posted on 11/09/26 at 13:00
- Bianca “Bibi” Ramírez had just graduated as a nurse
- She was found dead alongside her husband
- Her two daughters need financial support.
Bianca "Bibi" Ramírez, a newly graduated nurse and mother of two girls, was found dead alongside her estranged husband in a vehicle near Cresson, Texas. Authorities are investigating the case as a suspected homicide followed by suicide.
The discovery occurred on the night of Thursday, October 29, after a report of a kidnapping and a police chase that ended near Bourland Field Airport.
Bibi's death left two daughters, aged 9 and 14, while relatives and those close to her seek financial support to ensure their well-being after the tragedy.
What Happened to Bianca Bibi Ramírez in Texas?
According to information provided by the Burleson Police Department, officers found the bodies of Bianca and Axel Ramírez, her estranged husband, inside a vehicle.
The incident occurred after authorities received a report of a kidnapping, which led to a police chase that concluded near Bourland Field Airport in Cresson.
The Burleson Police are investigating the case alongside the Texas Rangers. At this time, available information does not establish a definitive conclusion about the circumstances of both deaths.
Bibi's boyfriend told the press that she had left Axel after years of alleged emotional and physical abuse. However, the police noted that they had no prior reports of domestic violence between the couple.
Bianca Bibi Ramírez Had Just Achieved Her Dream of Becoming a Nurse
Bianca was the daughter of immigrants and had dedicated years of effort to building a career in the healthcare sector, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized by Michael Gleason.
For years, she worked as a patient care assistant until she recently graduated with a degree in Nursing, achieving her goal of becoming a registered nurse.
To her loved ones, this achievement represented her perseverance and desire to offer a better future to her daughters, whom she considered her main motivation.
The fundraising campaign describes Bibi as a deeply religious woman, a music and animal lover, especially dogs, and committed to helping others.
Fundraising Campaign Organized for Her Two Daughters
Following her passing, Michael Gleason initiated the campaign "Honoring Bibi Ramírez & Supporting Her Children," aimed at supporting the girls and alleviating the expenses faced by the family.
The organizers explained that contributions will allow for addressing the immediate and future needs of the minors, as well as offering them greater economic stability over the next few years.
The campaign has a goal of $18,000. The provided material shows an update of $12,425 raised, equivalent to approximately 70% of the objective.
The initiative is available on GoFundMe and requests both donations and support to share Bianca's story.
Family Remembers Her Legacy of Love
In the farewell message published on the platform, Gleason highlighted that Bianca's life should not be remembered solely by the circumstances of her death.
"Bibi's life was much more than the tragedy that took her away. She was deeply loved, had dreams she worked tirelessly for, and leaves a legacy of compassion and resilience," he expressed.
The organizer also recalled that Bianca dedicated her life to caring for others and asked for solidarity to protect those she loved the most: her two daughters.
As the police investigation continues, the family seeks to honor her memory and ensure that the girls receive the necessary support.
Sources: Burleson Police Department, according to the provided information; GoFundMe campaign Honoring Bibi Ramírez & Supporting Her Children, organized by Michael Gleason for Rubi Alejandra Mendoza.