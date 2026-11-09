Bianca “Bibi” Ramírez had just graduated as a nurse

She was found dead alongside her husband

Her two daughters need financial support.

Bianca "Bibi" Ramírez, a newly graduated nurse and mother of two girls, was found dead alongside her estranged husband in a vehicle near Cresson, Texas. Authorities are investigating the case as a suspected homicide followed by suicide.

The discovery occurred on the night of Thursday, October 29, after a report of a kidnapping and a police chase that ended near Bourland Field Airport.

Bibi's death left two daughters, aged 9 and 14, while relatives and those close to her seek financial support to ensure their well-being after the tragedy.

What Happened to Bianca Bibi Ramírez in Texas?

According to information provided by the Burleson Police Department, officers found the bodies of Bianca and Axel Ramírez, her estranged husband, inside a vehicle.

The incident occurred after authorities received a report of a kidnapping, which led to a police chase that concluded near Bourland Field Airport in Cresson.

The Burleson Police are investigating the case alongside the Texas Rangers. At this time, available information does not establish a definitive conclusion about the circumstances of both deaths.

Bibi's boyfriend told the press that she had left Axel after years of alleged emotional and physical abuse. However, the police noted that they had no prior reports of domestic violence between the couple.