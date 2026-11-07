Jay Rockefeller Dies: Millionaire Heir Who Championed Public Health and Questioned Bush
Posted on 11/07/26 at 12:05
- He advocated for medical coverage for children.
- He questioned the justifications for the Iraq War.
- He represented West Virginia for thirty years.
John D. “Jay” Rockefeller IV, former Democratic senator from West Virginia and heir to a powerful American dynasty, died at 89 in his Washington residence.
His passing was announced on November 6. His wife, Sharon Percy Rockefeller, reported that a religious service is being prepared at the Washington National Cathedral.
During three decades in the Senate, he made access to medical care a priority, especially for children, poor families, miners, and military veterans.
His career combined a family fortune with political decisions that pitted him against business interests and the administration that led the Iraq War.
From the Rockefeller Dynasty to West Virginia
Jay Rockefeller, who served as West Virginia’s governor and U.S. senator and was the last member of his family’s political dynasty, died Thursday night at the age of 89.
Rockefeller, a Democrat and the scion of one of the nation’s richest families, spent a half century in public service in one of the poorest states. He arrived in 1964 as a worker in an anti-poverty program, was elected governor a dozen years later. He served two terms and then spent 30 years as a U.S. senator.
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— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2026
Born in New York on June 18, 1937, he was the great-grandson of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller and the nephew of former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller.
After studying at Harvard, he participated in a community service program from 1964 to 1966 in impoverished areas of West Virginia.
This experience oriented his career towards a state marked by mining and economic difficulties, where he built his own political identity.
He was a state legislator, secretary of state, and governor for two terms. He won his first Senate election in 1984 and remained until 2015.
Children's Medical Coverage Marked His Legacy
One of his main contributions was promoting the program established in 1997 to help states provide health insurance to uninsured children.
He also supported Bill Clinton's healthcare reform project, which failed, and backed the law enacted by Barack Obama in 2010.
During that debate, he defended a government-administered insurance option that would compete with private plans, a proposal that did not prosper.
For Hispanic families, this part of his legacy connects with a daily concern: getting medical care when a limited budget restricts coverage options.
Iraq: From a Favorable Vote to Questioning Bush
Rockefeller voted in 2002 in favor of authorizing the Iraq War. Later, he acknowledged that he would have rejected that authorization with the information known afterward.
As chairman of the Intelligence Committee, he led a review of the speech used to justify the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.
The report published in 2008 indicated that high-ranking officials exaggerated intelligence conclusions about Iraqi weapons and alleged links to Al Qaeda.
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This shift in stance left a central contradiction in his career: he initially supported the military authorization and later questioned its foundations.
Miners, Veterans, and a Family Farewell
Rockefeller also chaired the Commerce, Science, and Transportation and Veterans' Affairs committees, expanding his influence beyond healthcare.
Although he generally supported coal, in 2012 he faced off against industry executives by defending the regulation of power plant emissions.
In 2013, he announced that he would not seek another term. His retirement closed thirty years of representing West Virginia in the Senate.
He is survived by his wife and four children. His career leaves a legacy of expanded healthcare, family power, and controversies over political responsibility.
SOURCE: infobae, La jornada
FORMAT: Photos DepositPhotos