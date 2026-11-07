He advocated for medical coverage for children.

He questioned the justifications for the Iraq War.

He represented West Virginia for thirty years.

John D. “Jay” Rockefeller IV, former Democratic senator from West Virginia and heir to a powerful American dynasty, died at 89 in his Washington residence.

His passing was announced on November 6. His wife, Sharon Percy Rockefeller, reported that a religious service is being prepared at the Washington National Cathedral.

During three decades in the Senate, he made access to medical care a priority, especially for children, poor families, miners, and military veterans.

His career combined a family fortune with political decisions that pitted him against business interests and the administration that led the Iraq War.

From the Rockefeller Dynasty to West Virginia

Jay Rockefeller, who served as West Virginia’s governor and U.S. senator and was the last member of his family’s political dynasty, died Thursday night at the age of 89. Rockefeller, a Democrat and the scion of one of the nation’s richest families, spent a half century in public service in one of the poorest states. He arrived in 1964 as a worker in an anti-poverty program, was elected governor a dozen years later. He served two terms and then spent 30 years as a U.S. senator. Read more: https://t.co/3pp4RpYddO — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2026



Born in New York on June 18, 1937, he was the great-grandson of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller and the nephew of former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller.

After studying at Harvard, he participated in a community service program from 1964 to 1966 in impoverished areas of West Virginia.

This experience oriented his career towards a state marked by mining and economic difficulties, where he built his own political identity.

He was a state legislator, secretary of state, and governor for two terms. He won his first Senate election in 1984 and remained until 2015.